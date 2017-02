by Dolapo Adelana

A woman and her baby lost their lives Saturday night when a car plunged into a lagoon in Lagos.

According to the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, the car, Kia which had three occupants, a man, his wife and child plunged into the lagoon around Bonny Camp, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Rescuers were able to save the man, however his wife and child were not that lucky.

