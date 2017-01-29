Woman commits suicide over MMM crash

A Benue woman, Glorai Samson has committed suicide over the loss of her investments in ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM).

Gloria who has a husband and two children was said to have invested a N400,000 loan she procured into the ponzi scheme.

The deceased reportedly apologized to her children on December 28 and also sent same apology to her husband who was at work.

Her son, Wisdom later called his father and informed him that his mother had left home for hours and was yet to return.

“Tracing her became difficult and I had to return home around 11pm of that fateful day. The only thing I could do was to call my younger brother and brother in-law informing them of the sudden disappearance of my wife,” David Samson, the deceased’s husband, told Tribune.

He said he lodged a complaint at a nearby police station.

“From there, I was asked to make a statement and drop my phone number, but alas, I did not hear from them again,” Samson added.

It was later discovered that the woman had walked down to River Benue and drowned herself.

The police recovered her body on January 2.

A foodstuff dealer identified as ‘Madam’ Kate, narrated her encounter with the deceased.

“This woman came to my stall early December, she was so moody, unlike her usual way of life,” she said.

“I asked what the problem was, and she told me that she had run into deep problem. She said she had collected a sum of money and put it into ‘that business that brings in quick money’ but learnt that the thing had collapsed.

“She even threatened to run away, but I encouraged her to pray as God would intervene and she left. I did not hear from her until last Tuesday when the news came that she drowned in River Benue and her body was recovered here around Wadata.”

The initiator of the scheme in Nigeria, Chris Ugorji had reportedly fled Nigeria to Philippines last week.

