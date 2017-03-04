Xenophobia: South African border police detain social commentator, Omojuwa

by Dolapo Adelana

Social commentator Japheth Omojuwa is currently being detained by South African border officials.

According to Omojuwa who tweeted about the situation, said he is being held and has been isolated.

See tweets below:

 

