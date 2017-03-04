Xenophobia: South African border police detain social commentator, Omojuwa

by Dolapo Adelana

Social commentator Japheth Omojuwa is currently being detained by South African border officials.

According to Omojuwa who tweeted about the situation, said he is being held and has been isolated.

See tweets below:

The lady said to me; "this country, does it look like Lagos? Go back to your country" — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 4, 2017

I just got isolated pic.twitter.com/S6NdycL2dh — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 4, 2017

@OditaIsrael not an intel. This is an intentional state agenda against Nigerians. Two more Nigerians just got isolated. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 4, 2017

Currently being isolated by the South African border police. pic.twitter.com/7KwwHsWJiP — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 4, 2017

She asked me, "why did you come here?" I answered "on the invitation of the US Government. They kill Nigerians here I wouldn't come if not" — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 4, 2017

As much as I care about the symposium I came here for, I am now more interested in what the South African border police wants to do with me! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 4, 2017

"You don't have respect. We will teach you respect" after I said, "I wouldn't ordinarily come here. They kill Nigerians here." A fact. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 4, 2017

I had a choice to take all their bullshit in silence and obedience. But I don't take bullshit from anyone who pretends to be bigger. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 4, 2017

If you diss my country, except we are trading jokes and bants, I will hand you your country's diss on a bigger platter. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 4, 2017

I just met a Nigerian student. He's be schooling here for four years. He rounds up in November. They just detained him with me. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 4, 2017

That's the Nigerian student. Been schooling here for 4 years. He is back to round up his programme in November. Crime? Nigerian passport. pic.twitter.com/MDxv78SNHb — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 4, 2017

If I was running away from Nigeria, I have 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇬🇧 and other countries where they don't kill Nigerians as a national sport. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 4, 2017

I was the first to be detained. But they are treating my case specially by completely refusing to address my issue. I have their time too. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 4, 2017

It is now one hour since I handed my passport to be stamped. No word yet from the 🇿🇦 border police as to why I am being detained. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 4, 2017