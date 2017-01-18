The YNaija Ranking: Kemi Adeosun remains the worst minister in Nigeria | See the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking

The movement on the YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for ministers this month is somewhat dizzying. Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Justice & Attorney-General of the Federation retains his top spot as the best minister while the bottom six are the same from our last ranking.

Dr. Chris Ngige, the minister of Labour and Productivity moved seven spots to number three on our ranking for preventing a planned strike by oil workers while Lai Mohammed, the minister of information did good inviting the Bring Back Our Girls group on a tour of duty into the dreaded Sambisa Forest in search of the Chibok girls. The engagement between the parties (the minister and the #BBOG group) could have gotten messy but both sides chose to be mature about it in the interest of the girls. Way to go.

The Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Babatunde Fashola is yet to impress us with his work in that space. We’ve seen a lot of work going into making things better but results have been largely elusive. Many Nigerians are beginning to settle for the reality that there may not be significant progress – especially in the Housing sector – even at the end of Fashola’s tenure considering the sheer number of housing deficit the country needs to cover.

Explaining why Kemi Adeosun remains at the bottom of our ranking is simple: Nigeria is still in recession. Nothing more.

So, from best to worst, we bring you the latest YNaija effectiveness ranking for ministers:

See top 10 ministers below:

Name Designation State Rank This Week Rank Last Week Abubakar Malami Minister of Justice & Attorney-General of the Federation Kebbi 1 1 Aisha Alhassan Minister of Women Affairs Taraba 2 2 Chris Ngige Minister of Labour & Employment Anambra 3 10 Lai Mohammed Ministry of Information and Culture Kwara 4 8 Abdulrahman Dambazau Minister of Interior Kano 5 5 Amina Mohammed Minister of Environment Gombe 6 6 Kayode Fayemi Minister of Solid Minerals(Mines and Steel Development) Ekiti 7 7 Geoffrey Onyema Minister of Foreign Affairs Enugu 8 9 Usani Uguru Minister of Niger Delta Cross River 9 13 Prof. Issac Adewole Minster of Health Osun 10 11

See full Ranking HERE

Comments