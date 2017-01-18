Thinking Through

The YNaija Ranking: Kemi Adeosun remains the worst minister in Nigeria | See the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking

Nigeria's Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun speaks after the inauguration of the Efficiency Unit during an exclusive interview with Reuters in Abuja, Nigeria, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

The movement on the YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for ministers this month is somewhat dizzying. Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Justice & Attorney-General of the Federation retains his top spot as the best minister while the bottom six are the same from our last ranking.

Dr. Chris Ngige, the minister of Labour and Productivity moved seven spots to number three on our ranking for preventing a planned strike by oil workers while Lai Mohammed, the minister of information did good inviting the Bring Back Our Girls group on a tour of duty into the dreaded Sambisa Forest in search of the Chibok girls. The engagement between the parties (the minister and the #BBOG group) could have gotten messy but both sides chose to be mature about it in the interest of the girls. Way to go.

The Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Babatunde Fashola is yet to impress us with his work in that space. We’ve seen a lot of work going into making things better but results have been largely elusive. Many Nigerians are beginning to settle for the reality that there may not be significant progress – especially in the Housing sector – even at the end of Fashola’s tenure considering the sheer number of housing deficit the country needs to cover.

Explaining why Kemi Adeosun remains at the bottom of our ranking is simple: Nigeria is still in recession. Nothing more.

 

So, from best to worst, we bring you the latest YNaija effectiveness ranking for ministers:

See top 10 ministers below:

NameDesignationStateRank This WeekRank Last Week
Abubakar MalamiMinister of Justice & Attorney-General of the FederationKebbi11
Aisha AlhassanMinister of Women AffairsTaraba22
Chris NgigeMinister of Labour & EmploymentAnambra310
Lai MohammedMinistry of Information and CultureKwara48
Abdulrahman DambazauMinister of InteriorKano55
Amina MohammedMinister of EnvironmentGombe66
Kayode FayemiMinister of Solid Minerals(Mines and Steel Development)Ekiti77
Geoffrey OnyemaMinister of Foreign AffairsEnugu89
Usani UguruMinister of Niger DeltaCross River913
Prof. Issac AdewoleMinster of HealthOsun1011

See full Ranking HERE

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Abiola Ajimobi is the worst governor in Nigeria | See the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking

[The Legislative Blog]: After all said, the Senate may have failed to halt the closure of Abuja airport

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Still on the Matter: We slept on it but woke up to an Ajimobi that is still wrong, wrong, wrong

Omojuwa says EXACTLY what needs to be said about the Disgraceful Ajimobi 

The YNaija Ranking: Nathaniel Bassey is number 1 on our top 10 gospel countdown

The YNaija Ranking: The Wedding Party is number 1 on our top 10 film countdown

The YNaija Ranking: Gidi Traffic is number 1 on our top 10 online media (social)

The YNaija Ranking: BellaNaija is number 1 on our top 50 online media (web) ranking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.