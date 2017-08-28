10 devastating photos from Hurricane Harvey that will break your heart

Tropical storm, Hurricane Harvey has wrecked catastrophic damage in and around the Gulf Coast of America‘s Texan region over this weekend. At least five people are already confirmed dead in the aftermath of Harvey which forecast calls have predicted may last well into Thursday or Friday, this week.

The most devastating part of the torrential downpour and flooding yet is the human casualty it has brought down in its wake. A public hospital in one County had to evacuate patients on Sunday after flooding affected electricity supply.

These photos you are about to see do not even capture half as much of the damage that’s been (and is being) done but still, they’ll break your heart for those who are most affected by this disaster.