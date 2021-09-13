11 (more) tourist destinations to consider for your marketing push

Tourism represents a unique area of activity, a segment of essential importance in the economic and social life of many societies in the world. It adds a significant number to every country’s GDP and sells a country’s cultural and environmental heritage likely more than any other industry.

Tourism is also a means for cultures to mix, understand themselves, and co-exist. This is why we listed these tourist centres marketing teams could work with and present themselves to tourists from all over the world without spending as much:

Ogbunike Caves

Ogbunike Caves

Location: Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra.

Located in a valley blanketed by tropical rain forest, the collection of caves has been in use over centuries by local people for whom it has particular spiritual significance. This spiritual significance is still apparent, as the “Ime Ogba” celebration is undertaken every year to commemorate the discovery of the caves.

Read Also: 7 tourist destinations to consider for your marketing push

Millennium Park

Millennium Park

Location: Maitama District, Abuja.

A river crosses the Park in its main rectilinear axis, dividing it into two parts. One side of the park is dedicated to uncontaminated nature. In a system of terraces at different levels are located Nigeria’s mountain vegetation, savanna, deciduous forest, rainforest and brushwood as well as greenhouses for butterflies and tropical birds.

The other side, corresponding to the main entrance from the road, is dedicated to the scientific knowledge of the natural environment. This part of the park has a very traditional and rigid Italian Style Garden Layout.

Nana Living History Museum

Nana Living History Museum

Location: Koko, Delta.

Nanna Olomu was an Itsekiri chief and merchant from Niger Delta. After his exile to Accra by the British, he returned home to regain his throne before he died. He was the fourth Itsekiri chief to hold the position of Governor of Benin River.

His palace in Koko is now a museum showcasing some of the items he owned. There are swords and walking sticks he received as gifts from the British Empire.

His dining table appears to be in impeccable state with beautifully carved chairs and fine utensils and dishes from a time long gone.

New Afrika Shrine

New Afrika Shrine

Location: Ikeja, Lagos.

The New Afrika Shrine serves as the host location of the annual Felabration music festival. Currently managed by Femi Kuti (eldest son of Fela Kuti) and Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti, it is the replacement of the old Afrika Shrine created in 1970 by Fela Kuti until it was burnt down in 1977. The New Afrika Shrine showcases photo galleries of Fela and music performances by Femi Kuti and Seun Kuti thus making it a tourist attraction.

On July 3, 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Shrine and pre-launched the Season of African Cultures 2020 in France. Macron said he had visited the Shrine as a student in 2002.

Yankari National Park

Yankari National Park

Location: Bauchi.

Yankari National Park is a large wildlife park located in the south-central part of Bauchi, in northeastern Nigeria. It covers an area of about 2,244 square kilometres (866 sq mi) and is home to several natural warm water springs, as well as a wide variety of flora and fauna.

Olumo Rock

Olumo Rock

Olumo rock, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Nigeria, sits in the ancient city centre of Abeokuta – a name which means “Under the rock”. Abeokuta was originally inhabited by the Egba people who found refuge at the Olumo rock during inter-tribal wars in the 19th century. The rock provided sanctuary to the people as well as a vantage point to monitor the enemy’s advance leading to eventual triumph in war. The town of Abeokuta eventually grew as these new settlers spread out from this location.

Lekki Conservation Centre

Lekki Conservation Centre

Location: The coastal environs covering an approximate land area of 78 hectares, extending from kilometre 19 along the Lagos-Epe Expressway and ends up a very close distance to the Atlantic Ocean near Okun Ibeju Village, Eti-Osa Local Government Area in the Eastern district of Lagos.

Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC) has grown into one of Africa’s prominent and most-diverse urban Nature Parks due to its high species richness. Widely acclaimed as an icon of nature conservation and pearl of ecotourism, Lekki Conservation Centre represents the flagship project of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), for the preservation of the unique biodiversity, scenic, natural, scientific and recreational values of the coastal environs of south-western Nigeria.

Nike Art Gallery

Location: No. 2 Oba Yekini Elegushi Rd, 3rd Roundabout, Epe Expressway, Lagos.

The Nike Art Gallery in Lagos is the largest with four floors of artworks of different descriptions such as paintings in different media, batik and Adire fabrics, embroidery, appliqué, beadworks, pen & ink drawing on paper and on canvas, aluminium & copper works and sculptures also in different media, all set out in the most conducive climatic condition. In fact, the Lagos Nike Art Gallery is a hub for art lovers, art collectors and visiting tourists in Nigeria.

Ikogosi Warm Springs

Ikogosi warm spring

Location: Ikogosi, Ekiti

Flowing abreast the warm spring is another cold spring that meets the warm spring at a confluence, each maintaining its thermal properties. These attributes make the spring a tourist attraction in Nigeria. Research suggested that the warm spring has a temperature of about 70oC at the source and 37oC at the confluence. It is one of the best historical sites in Nigeria especially for those who like swimming.

Gurara Fall

Gurara Water Falls

Location: Gurara local government area, Niger.

The waterfall is approximately 30 metres in height and it lies on the Gurara River along the Suleja-Minna Road.

Whispering Palms

Whispering Palms Resort

Location: Ajido Road, Off Aradagun Bus Stop Lagos-Badagry expressway.

The bungalow resort “Whispering Palms” is situated directly on the seaside with offshore coral reefs and small islands, nestled in a tropical garden with palm trees. It has beautiful scenery, a private zoo, talking parrots, cycling, tricycling, a swimming pool, a boat cruise, a volleyball court, tennis…and if you are lucky, you will even get to see a squirrel chasing nuts. Have we talked about the coconuts?