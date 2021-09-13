BET Africa’s first original drama series Isono celebrates the 200th episode milestone

……………………………………………………………………………………………………….

It might be the beginning of the end for Simon as he confesses all to Mother Mary

ISONO, BET Africa’s first original daily drama marked its 200th episode milestone since its launch last year September. The first original vernacular daily drama co-produced with Clive Morris Production proved to be a strong contender with multiple nods at the recently announced Royalty Soapie Awards 2021, where it has scored eight nominations.

As ISONO celebrates the 200th episode milestone, the star-studded African cast continues to entertain and intrigue viewers across the continent as they deliver a compelling storyline of love, pain and betrayal. The gripping and suspenseful original daily drama recently welcomed veteran actors Jack Devnarain, Kevin Smith, legendary Nandi Nyembe and young and talented Paballo Mavundla.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone on BET Africa’s ISONO. A big thanks & congratulations to the incredible cast, crew and our audiences across the continent who have inspired us to continue to bring local productions to the continent,” commented Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa and BET International Peer Lead. “As the channel that celebrates black culture, excellence and entertainment, we are proud to create and showcase authentic African storytelling for the culture, by the culture.”

ISONO recognizes the amazing delivery of authentic and rich African storytelling by female leads, award-winning and legendary Nthati Moshesh, Moshidi Motshegwa, Charmaine Mtinta, and popular presenter Lalla Hirayama. The young smoking guns, Bohang Moeko, Didintle Khunou, Senzo Radebe, TK Sebothoma, Anga ‘Naakmusiq’ Makubalo, Ayanda Nhlapo and Natasha Thahane, continue to bring passion, excitement and action to the storyline. The young and rising stars Kgosi Mongake, Tshepo Ledwaba, Mpho Sibeko and Mpule Matlhola brought the House of Grace orphanage storyline to life by showing off their musical talents.

BET Africa and Clive Morris Productions introduced new faces and upcoming talent from Dimpho More to Omphemetse Tolo. Celebrating cross-cultural diversity and rounding off the Pan African talent pool, ISONO further included cast members from Nigeria, Anthony Oseyeni, Christin Osifuye and Chioma to expand and depict multiple narratives and continental resonance.

Manchester Mahlogonolo Mahapa who led ISONO’s narrative and creative direction said, “The show hitting its 200th episode is a major milestone and no easy feat to accomplish particularly under COVID-19 restrictions. It has been a real learning curve and also nothing short of amazing. We set out to create an authentic daily drama like no other for an African audience and we have seen it land in ways that excite us and shows us that there is an appetite for a gritty show like ISONO.”

In tonight’s 200th episode of ISONO, Simon is tangled in a web of lies, so desperate to cover each lie with another that he starts acting on compulsion, and it does not end well for him. Gabriel is ready to face Sarah while Siviwe’s memory is triggered. Could this be the end of Mother Mary’s empire?

For riveting drama and the best in African content, catch BET Africa’s original daily drama ISONO, where Dark Secrets Lead to Deadly Sin on BET AFRICA (DStv Channel 129, GOtv Channel 21) at 20:30 WAT/21:30 CAT, where the suspenseful original daily drama airs Monday to Thursday.

For more information on BET Africa’s original daily drama visit www.betafrica.tv, like and chat to us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BETinAfrica, and join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram @BET_Africa using the hashtag #ISONOBET #BETAFRICAORIGINAL.