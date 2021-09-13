Tigray conflict risks engulfing Horn of Africa: UN | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:



Tigray conflict risks engulfing Horn of Africa: UN

The UN human rights chief said Monday that gross violations were being perpetrated by all sides in Tigray, and warned that the conflict risked spreading throughout the Horn of Africa. – The Guardian reports.

Gunmen attack Nigerian prison; 240 inmates freed

Heavily armed men raided a jail in southcentral Nigeria and after blowing up the perimeter fence, freed 240 inmates – almost everyone in the prison. – Aljazeera reports.

Wizkid’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ wins 2021 MTV Video Music Award

“Brown Skin Girl” by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, and Nigeria’s Wizkid won the Best Cinematography category in the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. – Punch reports.

Fawzia Yusuf Adam, the Somali woman running for president

A lawmaker in Somalia who became the country’s first female foreign minister is now running for the presidency. – The Times of Africa reports.

Burundi launches massive COVID-19 testing among students, teachers

In an effort to limit the spread of Covid-19, the government of Burundi last week began a compulsory screening campaign for all pupils in boarding schools. This initiative will last until 14 September. – Africa News reports.