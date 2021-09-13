Tigray conflict risks engulfing Horn of Africa: UN | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:


Tigray conflict risks engulfing Horn of Africa: UN

The UN human rights chief said Monday that gross violations were being perpetrated by all sides in Tigray, and warned that the conflict risked spreading throughout the Horn of Africa. – The Guardian reports.

Gunmen attack Nigerian prison; 240 inmates freed

Heavily armed men raided a jail in southcentral Nigeria and after blowing up the perimeter fence, freed 240 inmates – almost everyone in the prison. – Aljazeera reports.

Wizkid’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ wins 2021 MTV Video Music Award

“Brown Skin Girl” by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, and Nigeria’s Wizkid won the Best Cinematography category in the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. – Punch reports.

Fawzia Yusuf Adam, the Somali woman running for president

A lawmaker in Somalia who became the country’s first female foreign minister is now running for the presidency. – The Times of Africa reports.

Burundi launches massive COVID-19 testing among students, teachers

In an effort to limit the spread of Covid-19, the government of Burundi last week began a compulsory screening campaign for all pupils in boarding schools. This initiative will last until 14 September. – Africa News reports.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu September 10, 2021

Togo shuts churches, mosques as Covid-19 cases climb | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Togo shuts churches, mosques as ...

Ado Aminu September 9, 2021

Father and daughter arrested over abortion | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: ECOWAS suspends Guinea, announces mediation ...

Ado Aminu September 3, 2021

Ivory Coast TV presenter convicted of glorifying rape | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Ivory Coast TV presenter convicted ...

Ado Aminu September 2, 2021

Superstar, Drake announces Tems will be on his CLB album | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on: Music superstar Drake announces Tems ...

Ado Aminu September 1, 2021

DaBaby alludes to cancellation on remake of Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 big stories you must have missed out on: WMO published its new ...

Ado Aminu August 31, 2021

Johnson & Johnson’s HIV vaccine fails mid-stage study in Africa, Nigeria military contradicts advice to take up arms | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Three months after DR Congo volcano eruption, thousands ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail