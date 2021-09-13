BBNaija: Some of the strong characters up for eviction may not get past this week’s eviction

It’s Monday in the Big Brother Naija house – a way of saying it’s another day of nominations. Having a sense of possible eviction for five days is not a nice experience for the nominated housemates, but for the show to go on, it is a necessary evil.

The housemates up for possible eviction are; Angel, Cross, Emmanuel, Saskay, and Yousef. All who have a history of surviving nominations, but, at least one of them will not have the same luck this time.

Yousef seems to be in the most trouble, but ‘seems’ in this case should be taken with a grain of salt. While the internet trolls him for being unexciting, and bursting epileptic dance moves, the votes have not reflected these sentiments. Matter of fact, he hasn’t even been among the bottom survivors the two times he has been up for nomination, as his poll numbers were not low enough to display. How many and how powerful his true fanbase is, remains a mystery, but amongst these nominated bunch, it would take a miracle for him to survive.

Saskay is arguably in more trouble than Yousef. While she has survived evictions in the past, she is up against some big guns this time, and luck may not be enough to keep her in another week.

For the first time on the show, Emmanuel is in some real trouble. And, fans of his love interest, Liquorose, may not be able to save him, especially if Big Brother decides to evict three housemates on Sunday. However, if Liquorose’ fans all chip in to save him, then he may spend another week in the house.

We have the pair of Angel and Cross, who have garnered the same level of online influence. Some could argue that Angel has more fans, but that is difficult to decide. Both housemates are most likely the safest, but as we’ve seen on the show this season, one week is enough for any contestant to fall out of the good graces of the fans, and one week is enough for a drab character to become a fan favourite.

No one is truly safe or truly in danger, but if anyone were to make a calculated guess, it would look like this.