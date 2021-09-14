BBNaija: Angel makes a bad move, at a bad time

One of the most loved contestants on the Big Brother Naija show this season, Angel, made her first bad move, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time. As we’ve seen with housemates like Maria, Tega and Boma, any housemate can go from fan favourite to object of banter in no time. This transition can be rectified, barring being up for possible eviction that period.

A good example is Queen last week. She had a falling out with White Money, which infuriated White Money fans as they began itching to see her evicted. Fortunately for her, this altercation came when the voting lines were already closed. After a few days, fans forgave her, following her reconciliation with White Money. So you can say she was a few days detached from falling from the good graces of the fans.

This is not the same case for Angel, who partook of the head of house games last night with zero zeal and left a bad taste in the audience’s mouth. And, when the housemates tried to encourage her, and push her to give it some effort, she simply scoffed and strolled through the entire obstacle course.

This behaviour made her look uninterested in remaining in the show, and the general idea is, if she is not going to put in the effort to remain in the game, why should someone else bother? She even admitted that the fans who support her are likely not pleased with her – although she tried to plead her case.

“People supporting me will be wondering what was wrong with me during the Head of House game,“ Angel said to Saskay.

“Some people have luck with the game and I don’t, so I don’t bother stressing myself. I hope people supporting me understand. My body was just weak. I need to tone down a little bit this week and watch from the sidelines. I’m not looking for fame right now. I just want to rest.” She concluded.

She also mentioned suffering from depression and anxiety, and it may have had something to do with her performance in the HoH games last night.

“I miss being in an environment when I’m not competing with anyone. I’ve been second-guessing myself continuously. It’s becoming exhausting. I’m grateful to be here but I thought coming here will take away my depression but there’s a nut in my chest. I’ve come to terms with the fact that I’m still depressed and anxious. I don’t know what life is preparing me for but I’ll have to face people outside the house.” She said to Saskay.

It is too early to decide if her demeanour last night would slightly or significantly affect her in the voting polls, but it is sure to have some effect. Although, if this whole thing is mental health induced, then she needs to alert Big Brother so that they can collaborate and begin her healing process.