12 thoughtful Eid Mubarak messages you can share with your loved ones today

by Samuel Okike

TheEid celebration is one Nigerians

look forward to every year with much anticipation, however, for various reasons.

While it is a time of much merriment,

with wining and dining, it is also a time to share good tiding of love and prosperity with family and friends.

In that light, here are 12 goodwill

messages you can share with your folks are you celebrate this year to show them you care.

1. Wishing you an Eid that brings with it the love and protection of Allah to stay…

Always! Eid Mubarak

2. On the happy occasion of Eid, I am sending you warm wishes. May Eid bring you lots of prosperity and joy.

3. May Allah rid you of all your sins and worries and fill your life with tranquility.

Eid Mubarak!

4. Eid el-Kabir is a day of celebrating and bliss, it’s a day of blessing, reflect and ponder; it’s a day to celebrate together! Eid Mubarak.

5. May this Eid be a special one for you and your family, may it bring you many happy moments to cherish forever!

6. Eid Mubarak: Together with friends full of fun. Here’s wishing your Eid celebration is truly a special one.

7. May you be guided to your faith. Let this EID be happiest for you. Wish you EID Mubarak!

8. May Allah bless you on this auspicious day of Eid, and may it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success

and happiness.

9. Wishing you all a very happy Eid, and hoping that all the things you wish for will be yours throughout the year.

10. May the choicest blessing of Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity. EID MUBARAK

11. May the day delight and the moments measure all the special joys for all of you to treasure. May the year ahead

be fruitful too, for your home and family and specially for you. EID MUBARAK

12. On Eid-el-Kabir wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the Almighty. Have a blessed Eid

Credit:

dgreetings.com, indianexpress.com