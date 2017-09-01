Trump takes swipe at James Comey over Hillary Clinton email scandal

US President, Donald Trump has thrown a direct dig at former FBI director, James Comey over his handling of former Democratic Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

During the build up to the 2016 general elections, Clinton’s aspiration was plagued by allegations of deleting emails amidst investigation into her mail activities – an action which Trump jumped on to paint Clinton as an hypocrite who does not represent the morals she reaches.

The FBI then under Comey launched an investigation into the case without any defamatory effect on Clinton, which was unsatisfactory to the Trump’s camp.

Mr Trump however took to his Twitter page this afternoon to query the sincerity of Comey in the investigation. He wrote, “Wow, looks like James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton long before the investigation was over…and so much more. A rigged system!”

