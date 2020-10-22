2baba and Blackface continue ugly spat but political comparison is totally unnecessary

Since the fallout of the defunct music group, Plantashun Boiz, made up of Faze, Blackface and 2baba (formerly 2face), spats have remained a recurring exercise.

Particularly, 2baba and Blackface have a history of hurling brickbats at each other. In the long history of bitterness between the two, the most pronounced has been Blackface accusing 2baba of stealing his musical ideas.

The famous ‘African queen‘ track, Blackface claimed, was his idea and track. Even though the contentious track shot 2baba’s career into prominence, 2baba has been able to build on the success of ‘African queen’ and is widely regarded as one of the greatest artists to come from Africa in a music career which has spun over two decades.

Blackface, on the other hand, has not had a successful music career as 2baba’s. After the breakup of the group, despite reports of deals and music efforts, it has largely been a struggling one.

Despite the contrasting fortunes of Blackface and 2baba, spats have continued between the two and the latest between them sees Blackface respond to 2baba’s post by accusing him of being under PDP’s payroll during the reign of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. Blackface uses a line from 2baba’s 2006-released track, ‘I dey feel like’, as a stick to beat him.

2baba responds to the accusation by calling Blackface an idiot:

Even though the conflict between the two is nothing new, Blackface’s claim that “when e bad pass like this under PDP” is a comparison that should not be welcome because it takes us backwards not forward.
Political comparisons are rife in the Nigerian analytical space but what has happened should be left in the past. If at all, history should guide our actions going forward. The present government should be criticised for what they are, not because they are not as bad as their predecessors.
All voices, including Blackface’s, are needed to hold those at the helm responsible for their (in)actions, not point fingers to what is long gone.
