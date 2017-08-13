46 killed, 10 missing in India landslide

About 46 people have been killed and 10 missing on Sunday after a landslide that swept away several vehicles and stretch of a busy highway in Himachal Pradesh, Hindustan Times reports.

Mandi deputy commissioner, Sandeep Kadam said a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and army, in a rescue mission, dug through mounds of mud and stones to recover 46 bodies from the site.

The rescuers also pulled out five people alive from the rubble. They were rushed to the zonal hospital at Mandi with severe injuries.

Apart from the 200-metre stretch of the Mandi-Pathankot highway, the landslide that took place around 1.15am at Kotrupi village washed away two buses of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), two cars and a motorcycle. Five houses were also damaged.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the incident.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to landslide-related accidents in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district. My condolences with the families of the deceased,” Modi tweeted.

