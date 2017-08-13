Gov Obiano to speak at 72nd UN General Assembly

The governor of Anambra, Willie Obiano would September, present a paper on the achievements and opportunities in Agriculture during the 72nd United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning and Development Partnerships, Mark Okoye, in his facebook page, said the invitation was at the instance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He wrote, “Gov. Obiano has been invited by Ministy of Foreign Affairs to present achievements and opportunities in agriculture during the 72nd UN General Assembly in September, 2017.

“Anambra got excellent ambassadorial postings, big Congrats to Amb. Nonye Udo (Belgium) and Amb. Vivian Okeke (Austria). Anambra is open for investment…

“We’ve been selected as one of the pilot states under the world bank open government partnership program. World Bank will support us with additional resources to implement reforms to improve transparency, accountability and ease of doing business in the state.”