5 reasons brands should use Instagram Reels for campaigns

Brands must keep a watchful eye on platforms that can elevate results, improve customer interactions, and boost positive brand awareness. Reels offers brands engaging features aimed at an audience they may have already captured.

Reels is a short video sharing feature built directly into the app. Reels allows you to record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with custom audio, effects and tools like filters. Brands already using Instagram can follow a few steps to boost ROI, customer loyalty, and awareness in new and creative ways using Reels. With the introduction of the Reels Ads, you can showcase what makes your business different by producing Reels for the products or services your business offers.

See reasons Instagram Reels is important:

Promote your products & services Share your content with a new and diverse audience Create unique content using interesting features Instagram pushes brands who jump on Reels’ new features Share User-Generated Content

Promote your products & services

Using Instagram Reels Ads, content creators can promote product videos, highlight services and amplify special offers in engaging ways. Whether your product is complicated and needs a thorough explanation, or you want to show off cool features, Reels Ads are a fun way to show off what makes your product great. This also allows customers to be more inclined to purchase from you instead of your competitors. You can offer a fresh perspective here and position yourself to be in front of a much wider (and new) audience, generating tons of additional exposure with every Reels ad you promote.

Share your content with a new and diverse audience

With the wide adoption of Instagram Reels, users can now reach a wider and more diverse audience. The Reels ads algorithm is intuitive and powerful, ensuring businesses and creatives can benefit by leveraging the new ads feature on Reels to reach more people. This means that whether you have a large-sized audience or not, your Reels can be discovered by the wider community – purely based on engagement. It is a golden opportunity for brands and content creators to grow their audience and get more followers. Instagram Reels is a huge opportunity for brands and businesses looking to drive awareness and sales from the platform.

Create unique content using interesting features

People want to get to know the person (or the people) behind the business. Instagram Reels Ads provides a simple and effective way to humanise brands and express brand personality in a fun way. By using Instagram Reels ads, content creators can successfully craft an authentic tone of voice that resonates with their target audience. Some effective ways to showcase brand personality to Reels watchers are by latching onto trends and “rewarding” viewers with discounts and exclusive opportunities. In addition, Reels ads are perfect for sharing corporate videos and/or “behind the scenes” content, whilst taking the time to introduce the work environment and business collaborators.

Instagram pushes brands who jump on Reels’ new features

It became clear from the inception of Reels that they will push content from brands who utilise all of the new features that the platform offers. It has been found that creators who jump on IG Reels and utilise its tools and features have been rewarded with visibility at the top of Discover Pages. IG Reels offers many great in-app features, including a plethora of music.

Share User-Generated Content

The biggest selling point of Instagram Reels for brands is how it facilitates authenticity. Your audience doesn’t just want product promotions shoved at their faces, they want to know your brand and its community. User-generated content gets your audience involved, so you’ll benefit from great authentic content sourced from actual customers; higher engagement rates as those customers will reshare the reels you post, which automatically boosts your brand’s reach.

———————————-

In order to keep appearing on users’ Discover Pages on Instagram, make sure you are creating informational or relevant content to your IG Reels audience and making the best use possible out of the platform’s latest features. These tips will put your brand in the best stead for growing your following on IG using Reels and becoming one of the best in the game.