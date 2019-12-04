5 Things that Should Matter Today: Anthony Joshua set to pocket $85million from his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jnr

The purses for Saturday night’s world heavyweight championship rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jnr in Saudi Arabia have been revealed.

According to Riyadh Newsflash, Anthony Joshua will pocket a whopping $85million from the rematch, while Andy Ruiz Jnr will go home with $13million even if he wins or loses the bout. That’s $2 million more than he earned in the first meeting with Joshua.

There will be no fuel scarcity this Christmas – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says there will be no fuel scarcity during the Christmas celebrations. Mele Kyari, group managing director (GMD) of the NNPC, said this during a meeting of stakeholders in the oil and gas sector at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Check out the video for Falz’s video for Girls ft Patoranking

Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge will be truly cashless come January 2020

World Bank warns that extreme poverty may hit Nigeria soon

The World Bank in its 2019 Nigeria Economic Update Report which was released on Monday Decemeber 2, warned that Nigeria might be home to 25 per cent of the world’s destitute people if the government fails to revive economic growth and create jobs.

 

 

 

  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

