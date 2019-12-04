5 Things that Should Matter Today: Anthony Joshua set to pocket $85million from his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jnr

The purses for Saturday night’s world heavyweight championship rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jnr in Saudi Arabia have been revealed.

According to Riyadh Newsflash, Anthony Joshua will pocket a whopping $85million from the rematch, while Andy Ruiz Jnr will go home with $13million even if he wins or loses the bout. That’s $2 million more than he earned in the first meeting with Joshua.

There will be no fuel scarcity this Christmas – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says there will be no fuel scarcity during the Christmas celebrations. Mele Kyari, group managing director (GMD) of the NNPC, said this during a meeting of stakeholders in the oil and gas sector at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Check out the video for Falz’s video for Girls ft Patoranking

Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge will be truly cashless come January 2020

From the 1st of January, 2020, we will not be receiving cash payments at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge. Only electronic payments will be accepted. Therefore, register for your eTags or get your electronic cards or vouchers from any of our customer service centers. @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/Yy5BvCsP5i — Lekki Concession Co. (@LCCTollRoad) December 3, 2019

World Bank warns that extreme poverty may hit Nigeria soon

The World Bank in its 2019 Nigeria Economic Update Report which was released on Monday Decemeber 2, warned that Nigeria might be home to 25 per cent of the world’s destitute people if the government fails to revive economic growth and create jobs.