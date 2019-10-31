5 Things that Should Matter Today: APC reacts as Supreme Court upholds Buhari’s victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to Supreme Court’s affirmation of President Buhari’s victory in the 2019 Presidential election. In a statement released by the spokesman of the party Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC hailed the Judiciary for standing firm in the face of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Yellow Fever kills 115 people in Katsina

A Yellow Fever outbreak in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State has allegedly led to the death of 115 people. While members of the affected communities said they’ve lost 115 people, the local government authorities claimed only 18 people died in three weeks of the disease outbreak. A former councillor of Kogari ward who spoke to Daily Trust, said Kogari was first hit by the disease before spreading to Unguwar-Sarka community.

It’s Tacha season! Tacha signs another major endorsement deal

Check out the video of Don’t Call Me Back by Joeboy ft Mayorkun

Appeal Court sacks Senator Aminu Shehu and Tambuwal 

The Court of Appeal which sat in Sokoto on Wednesday October 30, sacked Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal as Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District and Aliyu Shehu, as lawmaker representing Bodinga/Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Justice Frederick Oho who read out the short judgement which declared People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates Senator Ibrahim Danbaba and Balarabe Kakale as winners of the 2019 election, said details on the judgement will be given later.

