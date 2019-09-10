5 Things that Should Matter Today: Ayomide Bello has become Nigeria’s first female canoeist to qualify for the Olympics

At just 17-year-old, Ayomide Bello will become the first female Nigerian canoeist to compete at the Olympic games when they head to Tokyo in 2020. She just won the C1 200 event at Africa’s Tokyo 2020 qualifiers in Morocco. The teenager also won gold in the C2 women’s final with partner Goodness Foloki at the event in Rabat. Nigeria’s only previous Olympic canoeist is Warrington-born Jonathan Akinyemi, 30, who competed at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games. Bello also competed at the Youth Olympics in Argentina in 2018. We are wishing her all the best as she begins her Olympic journey.

Yemi Alade has signed a licensing deal with Universal Music Africa

Nigeria’s Men Basketball Team D’Tigers has qualified for the 2020 Olympics

According to Punch, Nigeria’s men basketball team have qualified for the 2020 Olympics holding in Tokyo. Nigeria’s D’Tigers played against China and won in front of a home crowd in Guangzhou, to confirm their Olympics ticket with an 86-73 win.

Tribunal nullifies election of Orji Uzor Kalu

The National and State Assembly election petitions tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, has nullified the election of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. The three-man tribunal led by Justice Cornelius Akintayo, ordered the supplementary election while giving judgment in a petition brought before it by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the election, Mao Ohuabunwa, who had challenged the victory of the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, in the senatorial election.

Busola Dakolo has refuted the report that she demanded N10m from Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Busola Dakolo has made a clarification on the N10m compensation quoted by the media as part of her demand in her lawsuit against the founder of Commowealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, who she accused of raping her when she was 18. The celebrity photographer denied seeking monetary claim for damages or compensation in the lawsuit she filed against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo at the Federal High Court in Abuja.