5 Things that Should Matter Today: #BBNaija star Khafi Kareem has signed a major deal with Top Talent Management Company

Big Brother Naija star Khafi Kareem has just announced via her Instagram page that she has signed a major management deal with a top talent company in Africa, the Top Talent Management Company. Temple Music Limited is the sister company, and it is home to Big Brother Naja alum Bisola, Iyanya, DJ Jimmy Jat, Nice, Jeff Akoh. Congratulations to her!

Death penalty for those who desecrate the Quaran, Governor of Zamfara Muhammad Matawalle says

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle has announced that his government will be enacting a death penalty for those found guilty of desecrating the holy Qur’an in the state.

The Zamfara State Governor who disclosed this after receiving a report from the committee for the review of activities of the State Ministry of Religious Affairs, religious Commissions and committees under the leadership of the former State Deputy Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, said it was sad that residents of the state will carry out the unholy act of desecrating the holy Qur’an.

Bernardine Evaristo is the first Black Woman to win the Booker Prize, alongside Margaret Atwood

VP Osinbajo has said that the government can’t provide healthcare for all Nigerians

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday October 14, stated that government can’t provide adequate healthcare for all Nigerians.

The Vice President who was represented at the national health dialogue organised by Premium Times in Abuja by his Chief Physician Nicolas Audiferren, said the best option for the nation will be an effective national health insurance scheme.

EFCC has freed 13 out of 94 suspected cyber fraudsters raided from a nightclub in Ondo

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission in Ibadan, Oyo State, have freed 13 out of 94 suspected cyber fraudsters. The 94 suspects were arrested on Sunday night after the agency raided three Night Clubs in Osogbo and Iwo towns, in Osun State. Recovered items included 19 exotic cars and over 100 phones.

