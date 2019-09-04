5 Things that Should Matter Today: Chigozie Obioma’s ”An Orchestra of Minorities” has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2019

The Booker Prize 2019 shortlist was announced yesterday on the Booker website, and author Chigozie Obioma made the final cut for his sophomore novel An Orchestra of Minorities, so congratulations are in order. He isn’t the only Nigerian on the shortlist, though. Bernadine Evaristo’s Girl, Women, Other, and also heavyweight authors like Margaret Atwood (The Testaments), Salman Rushdie (Quichotte).

If Obioma wins this year’s Booker Prize, it will be a defining moment of his literary career. His debut The Fishermen was well-received, and good luck to him next month.

South Africans are calling for the death penalty in response to violence against women 

Following the recent horrific deaths of two South African women, South Africans are calling for the return of the death penalty. We will see how that goes.

53 killed, 73 kidnapped across Nigeria in August

According to Premium Times, 53 persons were killed in violent attacks and 73 kidnapped across Nigeria in August. Katsina leads in kidnapped victims.

Zambia has cancelled its friendly match against South African due to xenophobia attacks

Zambia’s football association has called off its friendly match against South Africa because of the recent xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa. The international friendly match was scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 7, in Lusaka,  Zambia.

This Burna Boy tweets on South Africa’s recent xenphobic attacks should give you life

 

