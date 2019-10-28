5 Things that Should Matter Today: Despite #AMAA2019 losing its buzz, ‘King of Boys’ won Best Nigerian Film

Did you watch last night’s Africa Movie Academy Awards? Very likely you didn’t. The AMAAs used to be Africa’s buzziest, premier movie awards that celebrated the best African films on the continent, but now it could barely keep itself afloat with an online presence. That said, there were huge winners which shouldn’t surprise anyone: Kemi Adetiba’s juggernaut of a political thriller King of Boys won Best Nigerian film, a movie anchored by brilliant performances by Sola Sobowale and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, who both clinched the awards for Best Actress and Best Actress in a Supporting Role respectively. King of Boys bagged three out of its five nominations.

AMAA 2019/National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB)Award For Best Nigerian Film

​1. The Delivery Boy

​2. Lara and the Beats

​3. Make Room

​4. King of Boys ✅✅✅✅ (Winner) cc @kemiadetiba @IamReminisce

​5. Gold Statue

​6. Up North

King of Boys ✅✅✅✅ (Winner)

Check out the full winners’ list here.

Wizkid has been nominated for the 2019 Soul Train Awards

Piggybacking off his his momentous and successful StarBo Fest, Wzkid has been nominated for the 2019 Soul Train Awards. Check out the nominees’ list on BillBoard.

18 cases of Monkey Pox now reported in Akwa Ibom

Dr. Dominic Ukpong, Akwa Ibom’s Commissioner of Health on Friday October 26 announced that 18 cases of monkey pox has been reported in the state with one being confirmed. Stay safe, guys.

President Buhari is off to Saudi Arabia

President Buhari will depart Abuja today for Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to attend the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) organised by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). We wish him a safe trip.

Wife of late Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa has died

Hajia Jummai died of cardiac arrest in Lagos yesterday October 27th, days after she returned to Nigeria from India where she had gone to seek medical care for a heart-related ailment.