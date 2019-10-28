5 Things that Should Matter Today: Despite #AMAA2019 losing its buzz, ‘King of Boys’ won Best Nigerian Film

Did you watch last night’s Africa Movie Academy Awards? Very likely you didn’t. The AMAAs used to be Africa’s buzziest, premier movie awards that celebrated the best African films on the continent, but now it could barely keep itself afloat with an online presence. That said, there were huge winners which shouldn’t surprise anyone: Kemi Adetiba’s juggernaut of a political thriller King of Boys won Best Nigerian film, a movie anchored by brilliant performances by Sola Sobowale and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, who both clinched the awards for Best Actress and Best Actress in a Supporting Role respectively. King of Boys bagged three out of its five nominations.

Check out the full winners’ list here.

Wizkid has been nominated for the 2019 Soul Train Awards

Piggybacking off his his momentous and successful StarBo Fest, Wzkid has been nominated for the 2019 Soul Train Awards. Check out the nominees’ list on BillBoard.

Check out the video of Sarkodie’s ‘Party & Bullshit’ ft Idris Elba and Donaeo

 

18 cases of Monkey Pox now reported in Akwa Ibom

Dr. Dominic Ukpong, Akwa Ibom’s Commissioner of Health on Friday October 26 announced that 18 cases of monkey pox has been reported in the state with one being confirmed. Stay safe, guys.

President Buhari is off to Saudi Arabia

President Buhari will depart Abuja today for Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to attend the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) organised by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). We wish him a safe trip.

Wife of late Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa has died

Hajia Jummai died of cardiac arrest in Lagos yesterday October 27th, days after she returned to Nigeria from India where she had gone to seek medical care for a heart-related ailment.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo October 27, 2019

Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and ...

Op-Ed Editor October 25, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo October 25, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: NYSC members will be paid the new minimum wage

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will be enjoying the new minimum wage like other workers across the country as ...

Op-Ed Editor October 24, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo October 24, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Stolen credit cards are among the evidence allegedly found on Naira Marley’s laptop

At the resumed trial of Naira Marley over an alleged credit card fraud at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, ...

Op-Ed Editor October 23, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail