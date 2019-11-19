5 Things that Should Matter Today: Lai Mohammed says journalists have more to gain from social media regulation

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed says the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), Guild of Editors and their members have more to gain with the Federal Government’s plan to sanitise the social media space.

The minister gave the assurance on Monday in Abuja when the President of NUJ, Mr Chris Isiguzo led other executive members of the union on a courtesy visit to him. Mohammed who was reacting to the concerns raised by NUJ that the planned regulation could lead to gagging of press assured that the union has nothing to fear.

The minister said that the NUJ put the cart before the horse by publicly rejecting the planned social media regulation without trying to understand what it entails. He clarified that the regulation was not an attempt to gag the media or muzzle free speech and journalists have nothing to fear.

Burna Boy just had a Tiny Desk feature

Senator Abdullahi says Buhari doesn’t have a third term agenda with hate speech bill

Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, has denied claims that the controversial Hate Speech bill that was recently introduced into the senate for deliberation and possible enactment, is meant to pave way for President Buhari’s alleged third term agenda.

Some Nigerians who have condemned the bill, alleged that it is a ploy by the APC -led government to silence anyone that will oppose President Buhari’s alleged third term agenda.

Check out the video for Simi’s Selense

INEC declares Yahaya Bello as winner of Kogi guber elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Monday, November 18th declared the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Yahaya Bello as the winner of the governorship election in Kogi State on Saturday.

Bello polled a massive 406,222 votes to defeat his contestant, Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 189,704 votes to emerge second. With the result, Bello has been re-elected for a second term in office.

 

 

 

