“In 5 years’ time, you’ll feel it differently’’- Y!TV remembers Tosyn Bucknor on #WithChude one year after

In celebration of Tosyn ‘Area Mama’ Bucknor’s life, Y! TV release a #WithChude special with the on-air personality‪.‬ During her interview that might be her last before she passed on in 2018, she sheds more light on her career, her life, the media industry, and her legacy.

Tosyn Bucknor, before she passed away due to complications from sickle cell, was a celebrated media personality, actress and social media content creator. While she was alive, she supported youth organizations such as Rise Nigeria, The Future Nigeria, election awareness campaigns such as Enough is Enough Nigeria and 1 Thumb Nigeria, and also managed ‘These Genes’, a sickle cell project. She was a strong advocate for unity, equality, fairness, and constantly shared her opinions on prevalent national and global issues.

#WithChude, an interview series hosted by activist and founder of Joy, Inc. Chude Jideonwo, spotlights societal issues and societal trends aimed at providing a relatable and enlightening content with a powerful and engaging narrative.

Watch the interview below:

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Nelson C.J November 18, 2019

The Sojjis is not your average Nigerian family sitcom

It is quite shocking a lot of people don’t know about the fairly new YouTube series, The Sojjis. It is ...

Nelson C.J November 14, 2019

Burna Boy doesn’t need to apologise

So, Burna Boy has said he will perform at Africans Unite, a concert presented by the South African Tourism Departments ...

Edwin Okolo November 11, 2019

Eromo Egbejule’s documentary on Nigeria’s most fatal pipeline explosion premieres this week at AFRIFF

On November 13th, award-winning journalist Eromo Egbejule’s directorial debut Jesse: The Funeral That Never Ended premieres at the Africa International ...

Edwin Okolo November 11, 2019

Jack was in Lagos last weekend, preaching the gospel of Twitter

On Thursday evening, we got a last minute email. Jack Dorsey, the mercurial man behind the social media platform preferred ...

Edwin Okolo November 9, 2019

Ebuka is returning to Rubbin’ Minds, and bringing some star power with him

After three months away hosting the Big Brother Nigeria season 4 showcase, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the longtime host of Rubbin’ Minds ...

Editor November 7, 2019

Make way! Mimi Onalaja is starting her own show on Youtube

If you want an understanding of how media has changed over the last 10 years, then all you need to ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail