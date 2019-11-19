“In 5 years’ time, you’ll feel it differently’’- Y!TV remembers Tosyn Bucknor on #WithChude one year after

In celebration of Tosyn ‘Area Mama’ Bucknor’s life, Y! TV release a #WithChude special with the on-air personality‪.‬ During her interview that might be her last before she passed on in 2018, she sheds more light on her career, her life, the media industry, and her legacy.

Tosyn Bucknor, before she passed away due to complications from sickle cell, was a celebrated media personality, actress and social media content creator. While she was alive, she supported youth organizations such as Rise Nigeria, The Future Nigeria, election awareness campaigns such as Enough is Enough Nigeria and 1 Thumb Nigeria, and also managed ‘These Genes’, a sickle cell project. She was a strong advocate for unity, equality, fairness, and constantly shared her opinions on prevalent national and global issues.

#WithChude, an interview series hosted by activist and founder of Joy, Inc. Chude Jideonwo, spotlights societal issues and societal trends aimed at providing a relatable and enlightening content with a powerful and engaging narrative.

Watch the interview below: