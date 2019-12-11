5 Things that Should Matter Today: Naira Marley’s debut EP ‘LOL’ is out December 18th

Naira Marley has just recently announced the release date of his debut EP, ‘LOL’, out December 18th

Check out Ric Hassani’s video for All I Want For Christmas Is You

 

Check out the video for AKA’s F.R.E.E

DSS has sent another delegation to apologise for court invasion – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana says the Department of State Services (DSS) sent a delegation to the court on Monday, December 9th to apologise for the invasion by its operatives during the re-arrest of Sowore.

Speaking at the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting event in Lagos, Falana said the delegation visited the court to apologise for invading the premises.

President Buhari names Adamu as new AMCON chairman

President Buhari has named Edward Adamu as the new chairman of the governing board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Adamu is to take over from Muiz Banire who was appointed by the President in July 2018 and was confirmed by the Senate in October 2018.

  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

