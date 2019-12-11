5 Things that Should Matter Today: Naira Marley’s debut EP ‘LOL’ is out December 18th

Naira Marley has just recently announced the release date of his debut EP, ‘LOL’, out December 18th

“LOL” EP out 18th of December.

Marlians save that date in your note — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) December 8, 2019

Check out Ric Hassani’s video for All I Want For Christmas Is You

Check out the video for AKA’s F.R.E.E

DSS has sent another delegation to apologise for court invasion – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana says the Department of State Services (DSS) sent a delegation to the court on Monday, December 9th to apologise for the invasion by its operatives during the re-arrest of Sowore.

Speaking at the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting event in Lagos, Falana said the delegation visited the court to apologise for invading the premises.

President Buhari names Adamu as new AMCON chairman

President Buhari has named Edward Adamu as the new chairman of the governing board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Adamu is to take over from Muiz Banire who was appointed by the President in July 2018 and was confirmed by the Senate in October 2018.