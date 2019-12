Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, has condemned the manner in which operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed the court to rearrest Omoyele Sowore on Friday.

The DSS rearrested Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement, at the federal high court in Abuja less than 24 hours after he was released following a detention that lasted 124 days.

The presidency had defended this action, saying Sowore is a person of interest to the secret police.