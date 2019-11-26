5 Things that Should Matter Today: Nigeria has launched its first sex offender register

Yesterday, the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, in collaboration with The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and other foreign stakeholders launched “The Nigeria Sexual Offender Register.”

Convicted rapists named in the sex offenders register will find it impossible to get jobs outside Nigeria or travel abroad, an official of Nigeria’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), Juliana Joseph, said. With this register, victims can now report an incident, go through names of those convicted, speak to an adviser and also read & download Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015 1

Asisat, Chiamaka and Uchenna nominated for 2019 African Women’s Player of the Year Award

Asisat Oshoala, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Uchenna Kanu of the Super Falcons of Nigeria have been nominated for the 2019 African Women’s Player of the Year award by Confederation of African Football (CAF). The three Nigerian football stars who play for FC Barcelona Femení, Rivers Angels and Southeastern Fire respectively, were shortlised alongside seven other African footballers for the award.

Maina granted N1bn bail by court

Embattled former chairman of the defunct pension reform task team, Mr. Abdulrashid Maina has been granted a N1bn bail with two sureties in like sum by a Federal High Court which sat in Abuja.

FG has listed the gains of border closure

The Federal Government has listed higher import revenue, lower domestic fuel consumption and increased rice production by local farmers among the gains of the closure of the country’s land borders in four geo-political zones of the country.

Facebook and Instagram will block under-18s from viewing sexually explicit content from 2020

Social media giants, Facebook and Instagram will start blocking under-18s from viewing sexual content from as early as next year. As part of a new policy, the online platforms will hide suggestive adverts and pictures such as art depicting sexual activity, which are otherwise allowed.