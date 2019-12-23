5 Things that Should Matter Today: Nigeria loses bid to host U-20 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria has lost its bid to host the U-20 Women’s World cup in 2020, following FIFA’s decision to go with Costa Rica and Panama as joint hosts.

The decision came after the proposed facilities to be used for the global women’s tournament in Nigeria was visited by a FIFA inspection team. The world cup matches would have been hosted in Lagos, Benin City, Asaba and Uyo. A statement released by FIFA’s Chief Tournaments and Events Officer Colin Smith which conveyed the decision.

Hate Bill now receiving enormous support from Nigerians – Senate

Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, says the controversial hate speech bill is currently receiving massive support from Nigerians. The bill since its introduction into the red chambers, has faced stiff opposition from many Nigerians who believe it is a means to gag members of the opposition.

However in a statement released today, Abdullahi who is sponsoring the bill, says it has so far received massive support from Nigerians across the country.

CBN slashes banks’ ATM withdrawal fee from N65 to N35

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the reduction in the withdrawal fee charged for the use of other banks’ Automated Teller Machines.

The apex bank on Sunday December 22, announced that it has slashed banks’ ATM withdrawal fee from N65 to N35. It also directed that the N35 ATM fee should be imposed on a bank user after the third withdrawal in a month.

Mane, Salah, Mahrez make final three contenders for 2019 the African Player of the Year Award

The final three contenders for 2019 African Player of the Year have been announced. Liverpool superstars, Sadio Mane (Senegal) , Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Manchester City and Algeria attacker, Riyad Mahrez made the final three contenders for the award.

Actor Alabi Yellow is dead

Nollywood veteran actor, Samuel Alabi Oludayo Akinpelu a.k.a Alabi Yellow has passed on at the age of 62. Before his death, Alabi Yellow suffered a stroke after his wife’s death and was moved to his hometown Ikorodu to live with his mother.