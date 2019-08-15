5 Things that Should Matter Today: President Buhari, who has never held himself accountable, sets ”clear implementation targets” for incoming ministers

Lately, President Buhari has been making orders and tweaks to his government. The latest is the mandate that the incoming ministers, before they are sworn in, will have clear implementation targets attached to their respective portfolios:

First, it took Buhari almost forever to send his ministerial list to the Senate but its worth mentioning that Buhari has held himself to this kind of accountability. The president who hasn’t declared his assets? Oh please.

Toyin Abraham’s manager confirms her engagement with Kolawole Ajeyemi. Also, she’s pregnant!

The manager of comedy actress Toyin Abraham has confirmed the engagement of Abraham and manager Samuel Olatunji. With a bun in the oven, this new picture of the couple says a thousand words. Congrats to them.

Photo: KolawoleAjeyemi/Instagram

The Nigerian Prison Service has changed its name to Nigerian Correctional Service

The change in name follows the assent of President Buhari to the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill, 2019. Buhari also endorsed the change of name of Federal Universities of Agriculture, Makurdi into Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, after the late Tiv politician, who was a senator in the Second Republic and a minister of communications in the Gowon era.

The government says El-Zakzaky has an ulterior motive

According to Premium Times, the federal government has accused the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, of having ulterior motives against the laid down procedures for his medical trip.

The government wants a probe into the killing of a Nigerian pastor in China

The federal government has demanded a probe into the killing of Joseph Nwajueze, a Nigerian pastor based in China. The cleric was reportedly killed by Chinese security operatives and in a statement by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), she said the culprits must be served with justice.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor August 14, 2019

We See You: @julietkego on protection of all Nigerian children, @Chydee on plagiarism and more

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo August 14, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 14th of August

President Muhammadu Buhari makes today’s Cover for asking the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop providing foreign exchange for ...

Bernard Dayo August 14, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Can we talk about ”The Lion King” becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time?

Ever since Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King was released in theaters last month, I have been monitoring its ...

Op-Ed Editor August 13, 2019

We See You: @cuppymusic, @AyoBankole, @MBuhari, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo August 13, 2019

#BBNaija 2019: We rank the DJs that have played at the Saturday night parties

Last night the DJ saved my life, the song goes, but watching different DJs perform on this season of BBNaija ...

Bernard Dayo August 13, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Guess who will be on ‘The Daily Show’ with Trevor Noah? Burna Boy!

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah rolled out its guest list for this week, and current Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail