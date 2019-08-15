5 Things that Should Matter Today: President Buhari, who has never held himself accountable, sets ”clear implementation targets” for incoming ministers

Lately, President Buhari has been making orders and tweaks to his government. The latest is the mandate that the incoming ministers, before they are sworn in, will have clear implementation targets attached to their respective portfolios:

The incoming Ministers, who will be sworn in next week, will receive clear implementation targets tied to their portfolios. We will ensure these targets are complied with; performance will be monitored by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) August 14, 2019

First, it took Buhari almost forever to send his ministerial list to the Senate but its worth mentioning that Buhari has held himself to this kind of accountability. The president who hasn’t declared his assets? Oh please.

Toyin Abraham’s manager confirms her engagement with Kolawole Ajeyemi. Also, she’s pregnant!

The manager of comedy actress Toyin Abraham has confirmed the engagement of Abraham and manager Samuel Olatunji. With a bun in the oven, this new picture of the couple says a thousand words. Congrats to them.

The Nigerian Prison Service has changed its name to Nigerian Correctional Service

The change in name follows the assent of President Buhari to the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill, 2019. Buhari also endorsed the change of name of Federal Universities of Agriculture, Makurdi into Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, after the late Tiv politician, who was a senator in the Second Republic and a minister of communications in the Gowon era.

The government says El-Zakzaky has an ulterior motive

According to Premium Times, the federal government has accused the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, of having ulterior motives against the laid down procedures for his medical trip.

The government wants a probe into the killing of a Nigerian pastor in China

The federal government has demanded a probe into the killing of Joseph Nwajueze, a Nigerian pastor based in China. The cleric was reportedly killed by Chinese security operatives and in a statement by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), she said the culprits must be served with justice.