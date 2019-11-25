5 Things that Should Matter Today: Probe of Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema’s $44.9m wire deal link with Amnesty cash begins

A probe to establish a link between the $44.9 million wire deal traced to Air Peace chairman Allen Onyema in the United States and the Presidential Amnesty Office has reportedly began.

It was learnt that after the U.S. Government released indictment charges against Mr. Onyema and the airline’s Chief Finance Officer Ejiroghene Eghagha, a former top officer of the Amnesty Programme sneaked out of the United States to evade arrest.

Four firms/Non-Governmental Organisations involved in the wire deal scandal reportedly have links with the Amnesty Programme Office and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) according to preliminary findings, and investigators have also found the wire deals to have the imprints of some former political office holders.

Veteran actor Theodore Anyanji is dead

Veteran actor and director, Theodore Anyanji, has died. According to reports, Theodore died at a prayer healing church in Festac, Lagos State, yesterday November 23rd after a prolonged battle with heart and kidney disease.

His friends and colleagues in the Industry have taken to social media to mourn his death. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

Senator who sponsored hate speech bill says he will be expunging the death penalty

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has made a U-turn on the hate speech Bill he is sponsoring following the controversy the death penalty the Bill proposes, ignited.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate who said he will lead the debate for the second reading of the Bill titled: “National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2019”, said it will be reviewed to reflect the views of Nigerians.

Kogi West Senatorial Rerun: PDP rejects supplementary November 30th poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has indicated that it may not participate in the November 30, supplementary election for Kogi West Senatorial District, Kogi State. A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, suggested that the party might not be participating in the supplementary poll. The PDP’s spokesman specifically mentioned that the party had not only lost interest in the electoral umpire, but also rejected the scheduled supplementary election; an indication it might boycott it.

Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema also wanted in Canada over fraud

The Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema has been declared wanted in Canada after being indicted over an alleged bank fraud and money laundering in the United States.

Though Allen Onyema and Air Peace’s head of finance and administration Ejiroghene Eghagha have vehemently denied the allegation against them, a US court have issued their warrant of arrest.