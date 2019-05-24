The Late 5: Flying Eagles demolish Qatar 4-0 in U-20 World Cup opener; Masari approves death penalty for cattle rustling, kidnapping in Katsina | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Supreme Court uphold’s Governor Fayemi’s election

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the election of Kayode Fayemi as the governor of Ekiti.

A five-member panel of the court unanimously dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party seeking to nullify the outcome of the July 2018 exercise.

Jonathan gets new appointment in Bayelsa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson on Friday appointed former President Goodluck Jonathan as honorary Special Adviser on the Bayelsa Education Trust Fund Board. Speaking at the formal launching of the trust fund in Yenagoa, Dickson appealed to Jonathan to use his influence to attract donations to the fund.

Flying Eagles demolish Qatar 4-0 in opening match of FIFA U-20 World Cup

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles open their Group D campaign at the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland with a 4-0 defeat of Qatar at Tychy, through goals from Maxwell Effiom, Okechukwu Offia, Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru and Aliu Salawudeen.

Nobody complained I stole money – Patience Jonathan

Wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, on Friday urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to order the release of the $5.7m and N2.4bn seized from her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Her lawyer, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), urged Justice Mojisola Olatoregun to dismiss the application by the EFCC, praying that the money be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Adedipe argued that it was wrong for the EFCC to tag the money as proceeds of crime, when Patience had committed no crime and when nobody complained that their money was missing.

Masari approves death penalty for cattle rustling, kidnapping in Katsina

Governor of Katsina Aminu Masari has signed into law mandatory death sentence for anyone convicted of cattle rustling or kidnapping in Katsina. Furthermore, the offence of rape carries the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment in addition to a fine and compensation to victim.

Theses decrees come on the heels of recent attacks in the state, the latest being the attack on three communities in Dan Musa, Faskari and Batsari local government areas leading to the death of 26 people.