Burna Boy reacts to win at The Future Awards Africa 2019

Afro Fusion Super star, Damini ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu has reacted to his announcement as ‘Young Person of the Year’ by The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) at the 14th edition held on Sunday at The Balmoral, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

‘Oluwa Burna,’ also awarded the ‘Prize for Music’ was the only individual on the night to cart away two prizes, and he expressed delight at the win via his Twitter handle on Monday, while thanking the organisers for honouring hardwork, diligence and resilience.

Shout out to @tfaafrica for the YOUNG PERSON OF THE YEAR and PRIZE FOR MUSIC. Honour truly lies in hard work, diligence and resilience. Let’s keep pushing positive narratives about our beloved Africa 🦍 pic.twitter.com/i4DpR1VPXW — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 25, 2019

In what has been a superlative year in the career of the ‘Ye’ crooner, the TFAA win would go a long way in cementing his place as the most successful music artiste in the year following previous wins at the 2019 edition of AFRIMA, the 13th Headies and a grammy nomination amongst others.

Described as the “Most important awards for outstanding young Africans” by Forbes, TFAA celebrates young people between the ages of 18 and 31, who have made outstanding achievement in the year under consideration.