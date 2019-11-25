Burna Boy, 2face, Tiwa Savage, Joe Boy and others honoured at AFRIMA

The 6th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), hosted by Nigeria for the fifth time, was held on Saturday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. One of the biggest African music awards established by the International Committee AFRIMA and the African Union (AU), the award celebrates, encourages and spotlights exceptional strides in music, while preserving the African heritage around the continent.

For this year, Simi, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, Wizkid, Teni, Sarz were among a host of Nigeria’s most established and emerging music acts, nominated in several regional and continental award categories.

Tiwa Savage emerged the best female artiste under the West African category for ‘One’. Wizkid clinched the song of the year for ‘Fever’. Following his successful year, especially a recent Grammy-nomination, Future Awards wins and an impressive collaboration with Stormzy and Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy won the best male artiste under the West Africa category, as well as Artist of the year. Multiple hitmaker, DJ Spinall was won for best African DJ.

Fast-rising wavemaker Joeboy won the best artiste in African pop, with the Nigerian producer Kel P, behind songs like ‘Sili Kon’, ‘Hello’ and ‘Red Eye’, winning producer of the year in Africa.

Other non-Nigeria artistes whose creativity, zest and contribution to the African music horizon were also recognized, are South African rapper Nasty C won best rapper/lyricist. Ethiopian Abrham Belanyeh won the best artist in African traditional award. Ghanian rapper and reggae artist Stonebwoy won the best African reggae, ragga, or dancehall artist award.

Another notable win was 2face’s in the Best African artiste in African contemporary and the Special Recognition award, which he co-won with the Congolese music legend Awilo Longomba.