Burna Boy, 2face, Tiwa Savage, Joe Boy and others honoured at AFRIMA

The 6th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), hosted by Nigeria for the fifth time, was held on Saturday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. One of the biggest African music awards established by the International Committee AFRIMA and the African Union (AU), the award celebrates, encourages and spotlights exceptional strides in music, while preserving the African heritage around the continent.

For this year, Simi, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, Wizkid, Teni, Sarz were among a host of Nigeria’s most established and emerging music acts, nominated in several regional and continental award categories. 

Tiwa Savage emerged the best female artiste under the West African category for ‘One’. Wizkid clinched the song of the year for ‘Fever’. Following his successful year, especially a recent Grammy-nomination, Future Awards wins and an impressive collaboration with Stormzy and Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy won the best male artiste under the West Africa category, as well as Artist of the year. Multiple hitmaker, DJ Spinall was won for best African DJ.

Fast-rising wavemaker Joeboy won the best artiste in African pop, with the Nigerian producer Kel P, behind songs like ‘Sili Kon’, ‘Hello’ and ‘Red Eye’, winning producer of the year in Africa. 

Other non-Nigeria artistes whose creativity, zest and contribution to the African music horizon were also recognized, are South African rapper Nasty C won best rapper/lyricist. Ethiopian Abrham Belanyeh won the best artist in African traditional award. Ghanian rapper and reggae artist Stonebwoy won the best African reggae, ragga, or dancehall artist award.

Another notable win was 2face’s in the Best African artiste in African contemporary and the Special Recognition award, which he co-won with the Congolese music legend Awilo Longomba.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 25, 2019

Burna Boy reacts to win at The Future Awards Africa 2019

Afro Fusion Super star, Damini ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu has reacted to his announcement as ‘Young Person of the Year’ by ...

Nelson C.J November 22, 2019

Banky W might have a new album for us!

Over the years, Banky W (Olubankole Wellington) has proven to be a man of many talents, capabilities and aspirations. His ...

Nelson C.J November 21, 2019

This is why Burna Boy will win a Grammy

Burna Boy has had a terrific year. Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu – his government name – made a cosmic comeback with ...

Nelson C.J November 20, 2019

MTV Shuga’s new season uncaps the necessity of supporting and believing women

New cast. New twists. Great theme song. Broader conversations. The award-winning TV drama MTV Naija Shuga returned two weeks ago, ...

Nelson C.J November 19, 2019

Can Netflix encourage diversity in Nollywood content?

The inclusion of Nigerian movies on Netflix, the American streaming platform for movies and TV shows, has meant not only ...

Bernard Dayo November 19, 2019

“In 5 years’ time, you’ll feel it differently’’- Y!TV remembers Tosyn Bucknor on #WithChude one year after

In celebration of Tosyn ‘Area Mama’ Bucknor’s life, Y! TV release a #WithChude special with the on-air personality‪.‬ During her ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail