Get your style on and win $1000 wardrobe allowance

If you just read that headline then I’m guessing you’re wondering “who could be giving out this unusual reward?”, but even more importantly, I am sure that you want to know how you can join the competition so, I will cut the chase and answer both questions.

Who?

Your coolest buddy – Infinix Mobility.

Infinix Mobility has always been big on fashion amongst other elements of pop culture, as it happens to be a major point of interest to its young and vibrant target audience. This explains the inclusion of fashion into its product modeling as well as other activities.

Recently, the brand launched the Infinix S5, an admirable archetype for stylish designs in the mobile phone landscape. Amongst other features, the device adopts a trendy Quetzal feather design giving it a soothing feel and look that makes it the perfect complement to users’ stylish appearance.

Following the launch of the S5, Infinix Mobility has set in motion a user generated content activity – styled by Infinix S5 – to reward individuals who can match the brand’s stylish persona and can create fashion masterpieces.

How to Participate?

To participate in this online competition, users are expected to do the following;

Take a stylfie using the Infinix S5.“What’s a Stylfie you say?”. Well, according to Infinix Mobility, a Stylfie is a picture or video taken to show your stylish appearance. Upload your Stylfie on your Social Media page with the hashtags #StyledBYInfinixS5 #DoTheMostWithInfinixS5 Gather engagements and qualify to be among the weekly winners.

The campaign runs from November 19 to December 5, 2019.

Five (5) lucky winners will be selected during the activity period to win $1000 wardrobe allowance. You can be one of the lucky winners – you might never know.

The Question is do you have what it takes? Can you #DoTheMostWithInfinixS5?

You think so? Then get right to it, and stand a chance to be STYLED BY INFINIX S5.

For more information follow Infinix Mobility on social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @Infinixnigeria