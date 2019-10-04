5 Things that Should Matter Today: Teni and Burna Boy have been nominated for the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards

Burna Boy and Teni have been nominated for the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards. The Nigerian acts will also be competing for the ‘Best African Act’ category against the likes of South Africa’s Nasty C, Tanzania’s Harmonize and Togo’s duo Toofan. The award ceremony is expected to hold on Sunday, November 3, at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Andalusia, Spain.

Burna has had a great 2019, and we’ll like to see him come home with the award.

Former Nigeria U-20 captain Isaac Promise is dead

Ex- Flying Eagles captian, Isaac Promise is dead. The Former Genclerbirligi and Trabzonsporstriker passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday under unknown circumstances. May his soul rest in peace.

Gbemi and Toolz are turning their handover show into a podcast or vlog?

Buhari to present 2020 budget next Tuesday

The Nigerian Senate says President Buhari will on Tuesday October 7th, present the 2020 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly. Senator Adeyeye Adedayo who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, disclosed this in Abuja while answering questions from Senate Correspondents in Abuja today Thursday October 4th.

Rochas Okorocha says Nigeria doesn’t need 109 senators and 360 reps

The Senator representing Imo West at the red chamber, has launched a campaign for the reduction of lawmakers at the national assembly to cut the cost of governance.

 

