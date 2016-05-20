These are the 13 states Biafra agitators want from Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has revealed the number of states said to be a part of the Republic of Biafra, if they break away from Nigeria.
The IPOB has also declared that Biafra is not for Igbo-speaking people as there are other people who do not speak Igbo but are part of the Biafran Republic.
In a statement signed by the spokespersons of IPOB, Emma Nmezu and Dr. Clifford Chukwuemeka Iroanya, the group pointed out that in the present-day Nigeria, Biafra cover: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers states as well as Igbanke in Edo State, Igala in Kogi State, and Idoma in Benue State.
The group noted that from the list of states, it is obvious that Biafra is not only made up of Igbo-speaking people but is rich with variety and diverse cultures.
“During the war of genocide levied on Biafra by Nigeria and Britain, there were brave Biafran soldiers, field commanders, scientists, civil servants, technocrats, musicians/artists, and astute journalists/broadcasters who were not from Igbo-speaking areas of Biafraland,” the group saod.
“Biafra is a nation where different languages are spoken but irrespective of the varying languages, the people have a common value system, four market days, and a unique traditional clothing (two-piece wrapper) for every Biafran woman.
“It is instructive to note that Igbo is just one of the languages in Biafraland. Even the Igbo language has different dialects as someone travels from one community to the other or from one state to another state.
“Biafra is not about the Igbo alone but Biafra is a blessed nation of people with common value system.
“The public must ignore and stay away from anyone or group that equates Biafra with Igbo.
“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is not for only Igbo-speaking people and will never be for only Igbo-speaking people.”
Follow @ynaija on Twitter
129 Comments
Stupid People Are D Ones Saying Kogi, Benue Nd Cross River Are Nat #Biafrans…
All Hail Biafra
Stupid People Are D Ones Saying Kogi, Benue Nd Cross River Are Nat #Biafrans…
All Hail Biarsa
Let biafra go d Fake people, piracy peo,.producing fake drug in d country, let dem go
U guys are all fools,i pray make them give u your biafra so that u can go eat your oil,AMEN.
I want Biafra up biafra
Akwa ibom and Cross river can never be part of so call biafra, we are serving a living God ( JESUS) beside I am proud of Nigeria my country, we don’t stop you guys for biafra but don’t mention Akwa ibom and Cross river because it will not work
I have read all the stupid post here but I know you all biafra to know that Akwa ibom and Cross river can never be part of biafra, except everything state will accept the living God but till death I support Nigeria my fathers land, one Nigeria great people, real Akwa ibom boy
we don’t have to fight for anything, after all after d the first war, there was an agreement that after 60yrs Nigeria should let Biafra go and bcum a country of their own, its more than 60yrs now and they don’t want to let go… its no by force to be a Nigerian o
which idoma???? no let me swear 4 u
Ur talking of phillip effiong that fought for biafra, what business dose today’s Cross Rivers/ A ibom has with 1960s Effiong?? pls count calabar out of this so called biafra oo
Hmmm my name is emmanuel, tiv guy 4rm Benue. After going true all de rubbish post, nd comment i observe dat every black monkey is speaking his mind. Everybody is saying let’s fight, let’s fight but no one knw whom fighting will favor hahahaha i laugh in Spanish… U c as 4 mi, i will reader preferr one Nigeria. Nd also pray 4 peace. I no it is very difficult 2 leave wit all dis stupid Muslims dat woshep idols nd call it god. But pls u people should not divide Nigeria let stay as one Nigeria nd 4gv each other felt nd 4get. plss oo am begin Nigerias. Not by fighting one another. Morover we ar already bless wit or without them so i c no need of fighting. I pray to god dat Nigeria stand as one. Nd also c us true dis difficult times.
my people, I greetooo we can’t rest or else our right is giving to us.
I pray that God wil give us strength 2 conquer ? Up biafra one nation
I love biafra more than expected how i wish i have gotten all it takes to join the race for the actualisation of biafra but i can fight for biafra by prayer for those fighting against biafra they wasting their time because trying to stop biafra is like trying to stop the wind which is impossible may CHINEKE bless biafra my name is arinze from orlu
Nigeria must be one. Amen
No big deal, one nigeria one nation. Amen
Ha ha ha ha who say Biafra wil not go the person should just show he or her face and i wil show the person paper gooooooooooooooooooooooo Biafra
My name is prince 4rm imo state, in owerri to be precise. This biafra issue, i bliv after d war frm 1967- 1970, from then til date which is over 58 yrs or thereabout, we’ve bin fighting over dis biafra, bliv u me dat wit d tins happening nw, biafra is around d corner, bt all we asking GOD is dat it shud come peacefully, no more wars. Xo my fellow biafrans i urge us 2 kip praying 4 dis country cos we nid libration out of dis country called nigeria. Tanx & God bless.
EDO state we can’t spt biafra we are not ibo and we are not biafra we are nigeria my father land god bls my muda country
Nigeria must be one
Idoma’s are real Biafra’s even before the civil war they were addressed as Biafran’s by the British.
History had made us to understand that in the year 1967 Gowon declear war to the whole eastherner nd not the igbos only so i want to let u all understand that every state in the east are all biafra states and if u doubt me u can go nd read history about the state under biafra during the war,if i thought that Ojukwu got biafra when he decleared it am sure u won’t be talking about the exception of akwa ibom nd rivers in biafra.
Sometmes i wonder why the akwa iboms count off their states as not being part of biafra, while Philip Effiong was the second president of biafra who took leadership from Ojukwu when he flee to ivory coast and he is from ur place ,u sound as if u are having a serious issues with the igbos,pls feel free to express ur feelings,i mean the bad igbos did to ur people ,if any.
Akwa ibom and Cross river can never be part of biafra, we are serving the living God, so if you guys think we will support biafra na lie. One Nigeria great people, Akpan uyo in case you don’t know, holy ghost fire biafra in JESUS NAME AMEN
Akpan you are slave you don’t know where you come from? may chukwuokike abiama strike you to dead Esseeeee.
U guys should take it easy bcz it is easier said than done.
well,.it is good to here that biafra are not only ment for igbos speaking people alone ”but”here are my questions?
How comes biafra?
How was the name biafra originated?
Who has the upper hands of this yet to come biafra as a country?
After ask our self this questions then i will advice us to think of it for,,biafra is oreginaly draft out from a topical igbo languge it is today that igbos are saying biafra is for 13 good state not only for igbos but i say i mean i say if biafra is created today igbo will be the ruleing dynasty and divtion will still ocure again
As for idoma &igala why those spesific tribe out of those state??there is something nigeria must know we are middle belt and can nither join igbo or housas not even yourba but middle belt nigeria been a captiv under should not border you guys and it can nither be a thrate to join you
My brother, late maj. Orkar say that one day him people will be free from north, he tell his people (tiv) that we are not from the north but east with biafra we say yes. rip uncle ;(
Ur r mad u r d biggest fool of d century…is it bcos we idomas kip shut n allow u pple maltreat us dat y u saying bullshit? God punish ur generation idiot
Biafra is a good nation, but among benue people idoma are mulism element in benue, why tiv people hate idoma because of that.
Igbo People Should Do Something About This Issue Plz. Benue Must Be A Part Of Biafra That All We Want.
Just 4 d edo people,biafra is not begging 4 population to exist,as at 2008,republic of the gambia was 1.5million,d newest country,south sudan when created was just 1.8million so u can c that only imo state is more than enough to be country.we know that most of edo communities more oduduwa than biafra.guy think
baifran people dat doesn’t whant my state Bayelsa to be in peace ra fouls
Biafra can not create angels in order to be different than what you are seen around you today in Nigeria. .The best is think on how to build better our own gotten nation. NIGERIA Bonny.
baifra is a country that has been lost but now found,and God has promised us the land, and may his will be done amen.
Lrt them follo rigt channal for biafara nation .because war is not good.my advice to you guy.
my father die for not stop telling me about so call Biafra
I,m from Abia the lion of Biafran nation says St.Duke John.
….Nigeria is pregnant, sooner she will bear a son stronger than her. Lets unite and fight inorder to get our destination of peace.
you will live and see your great grand children….iseeee!
Attention!
….I’m John Duke Nwazuo: the Biafran strong man that stands! Give ear to our right pursuits, either peace or pieces Biafra must stand! Oh Nigeria! Give way for us!
PRINCE UMEH CHUKWUEBUKA CASMIR, BIAFRA ALL THE WAY, LET US PRAY GOD IS GOING TO ANSWER US ALL, HAIL BIAFRA
no brafra 4 dey 2 state A/ibom and C/river state..caused we get our own capital
caused C/river state and A/ibom state get our own republic…to say uyo and calabar go dey under Igbo na lie..exsa capital of Biafra go dey in uyo 4 first tym..be4 we allowed.thank u..my name na calabar calabar
Let forget,we Idoma Is in Biafra no going back.In Biafra we Idoma’s stand
idoma are always fools do u tink wen u join biafra u will hv a say? u people should always tink wise, Igbo are trying to use I gala n idoma to get wat dey want, i know igala are very close to Igbo bt dey should nt allow igbo to use dem, one Nigeria for life
We the people of benue we has respond and we are ready to go (tiv) with biafra, think God
we Idomas are solidly behind the actualization of sovereign state of biafra……..with biafra we stand……. long live biafra.
There s no penticostal christian who know God will agree wt seperation in Nigeria Gods agenda is unit if Ojukwu d greatest war lord in Nigeria could not actualise Biafra no body in this country can do one tenth of what Ojukwo did Instead of thinking of making HEAVEN they making unnecesory noice What is in Biafra that is not Nigeria There are bad and people all over Biafra agitators think twice and face ur God b4 is too late Thank 4 d govment of Nigeria but my original President is God who will not fail me or u in any part of Nigeria Biafrans pls look unto Him & bury ur agitation & let live like WAZOBIA brothers & sisters Long Nigeria Giant of Africa.
We re tired for this Nigeria,we biafra people remember that we re one because of that we need to come together and stand for our biafra country,what I know is that whether devil like it or not BIAFRA COUNTRY must stand for it own forever.
If Odumegwu Ojukwu is still alive, He would never support this your course!
the reason is that, he know how it was as the commanding troops against Nigeria then.
He had his reason for seeking Biafra country then.
But Nnamdi is just fighting for his own course.
If it should be granted (Biafran State) he will automatically become their president.
most people are fighting blindly…
How I wish our leaders agree to Join the Biafra struggle. Because Living in Nigeria with the absence of Biafra is like hell on Earth. If the entire Benue refuse to Join let my Idoma people join. With Biafra I stand!
BY THE GRACE OF ALMIGHTY JAH, BIAFRA IS A GREAT NATION, FULL OF PEOPLE WITH VISION,AMBINTION, HARDWORKING, LOVE DESPITE UR TRIBE.AND NOT LIKE NIGERIAN THAT EVERY ONE IS ONLY LOOKING FOR HIS POCKET,SELF INTREST,WICKED PEOPLE. BIAFRA MUST BE!! AM TIRED OF NAIRA LAND.
Biafra Must Be!! Weather The Enemies Like It Or Not Our Promise Land Biafra Must Be Actualise In Jesus Name Iseeee.Don Castro Is My Name.Aka Biafran Boy.
This Lawal guy is a full. I cnt even comprehend his kinda grammar. I weep for nija. Biafra must stay. Biafra is not only Igbo it’s a geographical area with Similar cultural heritage. I can not leave with animals,COWS. Na by force?
Biafra is not a problem. u will get Biafra but on one condition. All the Igbo people should go back 2 their land. where ever u there are. go back then ask 4 BIAFRA.
I AM SO MUCH INTEREST 4 BIAFRA I AM NOT BIAFRA AGITETOR BUT IAM APRECIATING THEM FOR THIER EFORT . IS UR GUY WHOM U WILL SOON HEAR HIS SONG BY NAME HUMBLE MASTER
If u are a 2rue citizen of biafra,on 30th may,2017 stay ahome nd pray 4 our members who died 4 d sake of biafra nd also 4 our independence .
Thank God for biafara
u fuk shit by saying dat lgbo people are eating human flesh
Nigeria If My Head Wil be enough to stand biafra,pls am pleading wit u take it my father wil be proud of me and proud of biafra,all hail biafra!!!
NO NEED OF BIAFRA
Biafra has always been nd will always be a nation of its own….only if it can go in peace…bt from wat i see it cant go in peace. Hence it has to be taken by force
Biafra is the future giant of Africa and the future power for Africa I love this great country
my name is Pius zapheniah please Nigeria live this people go pls with net peace in this country
In Biafra Africa die
my names remains anyaleze chimamkpam samuel i am a biafra so stop commenting nonsense here fuck you all haters of biafra……all hail biafra
we are fighting for the old Eastern region of Nigeria to break away. If you can’t stay then pack and lived Biafra land.
plz u guys should remove kogi frm biafra bcuz in our history we have not known of eat human flesh.
take my boots off when i die oh Biafra, send clots to the camp, give my gun to some one earls to fight for Biafra, Biafra take my boots off when i die !! BIAFRA ALL THE WAY #
mumu who told u igbo dnt have oil go to ur google even make research b4 the easthrn land exist igbo have oil in their five states crud oil coal gold nd many more ok dnt tink we re comng to take ur oil aftr de biafrans re relaaxd ur mouth wil swallow ur eye wit shame nd see wat de igbo get
STOP DECEIVING YOURSELF ,NIGERIA MUST BE ONE ,FORGET ABOUT YOUR MYOPIC THINKING. MASU GUDU SU GUDU.
Please stop deceiving yourself .The tribes you are claiming can never stay together due to your selfish interest.I understood who you are.Always you think you are the master which is not.
Biafra is nigeria helper we hav try our best to teach nigerias hard walking but the refuse that is their forth BIAFRA MUST GO MUST
U fools tink of Ur life not a country first ask what is war and u wil see hw it end so pray for u to see 2moro an hav a peaceful life an pray for Ur family not Been greedy with biafra or no u will work noting is free so pray 2 all mighty Allah
may dey leave calabar nd uyo.
If at all Biafra will stand, pldase count Akwa Ibow state out from Biafrans state, because we will never never haue any thing to do with Bifrans.
Last time I check, ibibio, Efik, Boki, Iyala, Idoma, Igala, Igbos are Heeboes or Heebonians/Hebonians. Hebonia was an ancient name of these tribes. While Nigerdeltans are Ijaws/Izon, Urhobo, Itsekri, Isoko, Kalabari, Ogoni. NIGER DELTA and HEBONIA make up BIAFRA as a geographical expression made by the Portuguese in the 1425. That is BIAFRA is 592 years old in Africa as a geographical expression, while Nigeria is 103 years as a geographical expression too. Heebo was as old as Igbo, Ibibio etc, but Heebo came to be since 2000AD, but Heebonia/Hebonia came to be in 1952, while Niger delta came to be in 1956, and BIAFRA as a nation came to be in 1967. And Oduduwa came to be in 1958 , while Arewa came to be in 1966 after the first military Coup.
BIAFRA IS MY NATION NOT NIGERIA AM SO HAPPY TO BE BIAFRAN AM FROM EBONYI STATE THE SALT BIAFRAN NATION MAY GOOD GOD BLESS & KEEP BIAFRA IN JESUS NAME AMEN: LEBECHUKWU KEVIN EMMANUEL ( A K A ) ( BIAFRAN BOY )
BIAFRA NEVER GIVE UP.CONTINUE
BIAFRA CARRY GO
behold a rising sun dat darkness can never apprehend GOD BLESSED BIAFRA call me Nwa Biafra
Biafra u are well come, my name is Biafra first son
Udoh 4frm A’lbom Naija Delta Republic We Struggle For
Biafra we start
BIAFRA FOR LIVE ,NO SHAKING
GOD BLESS BIAFRA
All Hail Biafra,land of The Rising Sun Biafra Must Stand Through Christ Who Strenthen Us, ALL HAIL BIAFRA!!!!
Comment
Comment:Biafra wiil died all
Comment Name samson godwin I know Nigeria must remain in one forver people were trying to bring distraction agains Nigeria ar foolish they don’t know there way they play like goat Igbo people claim that they get sense. They want Nigeria to seperate bcause of the Oil they hav. I belive that sense wil not work in the mighty name of Jesus Amen
u are an idiot we have oil what’s the sense there if we want to go with it… God knows why he gave it to us.. asshole
Biafra or death!!! that’s where we stand
I pray, we all live to see the separation of Nigeria. since her federating units have never got once been federated. carry your biafra and go. I hope you guys can live with yourselves in your biafra. because I see it resembling the Nigeria of today except that the wealth can easily be evenly distributed. u will have your ‘Hausa’and your ‘Yoruba’ I wonder if you will trust yourselves, I wonder if you will not drag power and sideline a minority, I wonder if the Iraq and Igbo will not clamour for power and if the calabar and a/ibom will not be like the Yorubas and just watch the feud. may we get what we wish for.
iseeeeeeee!!!!!!!!!!
God is with Baifrans we can never be like Nigerian atall u will live and see
Comment:Long live Biafra, Long live her leaders……..
Am still murning the death Ojukwu, the man i called “Biafran Moses”. Because, behold the promised land, and Moses gave-up.
Comment:only God knows
If you are from the southeast&southsouth and you do not support biafra,then you are a foolish coward
Note that you lack sence of belonging
If you are from the southeast&southsouth and you do not support biafra,then you are a foolish coward
Note that you lack sence of belonging
I buru nwa afo, cool down ma gua edere m a: Biafra ga bia. Ma odi otutu aka d’ike ndi adighi acho ka anyi laa buru ndi bu mba nke aka anyi. Ma lee unu amala jiji ma o bu itu ujo obula n’ihi na ndi ofe-mmanu na ndi zombi na ndi mba miri adighi aghota ndu anyi aka n’ihi na anyi na ha abughi otu ndi. Biko ka unu nwe anya nko ma guzo sie ike na nweta nke ala Biafra nke anyi. Abu m igbo, biafra bu ebe amuru m, asusu m bu ugwu m.
Comment:we re read 4 biafra
Comment:instead of Biafra I prefer naija delta republic
Biafra all the way
Comment: my good people of Biafra whether devil like it or not d land of promise God himself has given to our fathers it most come to pass in Jesus name amen may God bless people of Biafra
Comment:nnamdi by name I love Biafra so much,pls pharaoh let Biafra go
Comment:It is well.
Comment:despite am a disabled person i don’t care give me gun and i fight and die for dis of my beaultiful biafra nation.
Comment fuck biafra fuck nigeria stop prayin TO die forbiafra pray dat dey will get money to bury u
All Hail Biafra, My Name Is Unugo Ugonna I Will Support Biafra Till End Of My Life
Comment:long live the great biafrans may the Almighty God grant us our heart desires in Jesus name Amen. Buhari has no power over the chosen one’s weather he likes it or not biafra has come to stand. All thanks to all our heros who ‘re in one-way or other helping to bring our country back to existence may God touch each and every one of you in Jesus name Amen
My name is lawal ithink d people that a saying they wnt create biafara they so stopid anad mad go and ask elders what happon in the last biafara war and if that stopid ojuko He died that i well ask to go and ask him what happened that time all i want u to no is almeatry Allah gather as one nation one nigeria we dant depend on any humanbeing we depend Allah the protector he will protect Nigerian from u evilnes the way ojoko u will die the way dog is dearyiny we preying quick recover to retorn to his country ameen
Comment:it is only uncivilized fools dat will be making noise: the name nigeria is a fraud if any part wants 2 go nigeria should allow dem go it is not force 2 stay 2geda afteral we are in democracy and every body has human right. If u hate igbos dis much y do u still want 2 stay in nigeria it s not force nigeria is caused nation it can never get any better
Comments Biafra must stand who say Biafra can never have freedom will go and first tary rope on his/her nake before you will come and stop Biafra because God have already blessed Biafra before you .My name is one love together
The strong determination to opt out of Nigeria by these egocentric igbo people could be best described as both uncouth and uncalled-for campaign. When jeg who is more related to them was there they did not cough or probably they kept this issue at the backburner but now I find that these villains have developed a newfound interest in segregation, so now they’re making some gusty move. I don’t think you can succeed in this.
ur papa
Comment:ya gazie ma si anula ogu biko umunnem
Comment:Those that want to die to stop BIAFRA, i assure you, you will die o but BIAFRA must come soon. All hail BIAFRA, the land of perseverance :
i m who i am, those say them go die for biafra are fools n liar if what to die go and hang ursef, all wat we wat is God intervetion if is to create biafra we make the nation good God knows, so pls eveboby should be praying for the better of nation nor shattered, be bless one 9ja Saint j say so.
Comment:make all of una shut up una yeye mouth , una don c wall b4. no Niger delta go go with Biafra keep that in mind. as for d north na only una get this country? eh only una b Fulani herds killers, boko haram weti. Biafra will b actualized but not in this era it will take probably 300years so make una no make yeye noise here. no b person send maj . k. nzego to plan d first coup in this country n it lead to civil war , which u guys never recovered from .
Comment:my name is yusuf im 4rm north n i wil do anytin in my power 2 stop biafra
Comment:for what reason……..(oil) thank you for being foolish
Comment:U are a full,idiot without sense,mumu see U must die b4 Biafra u don’t knw dat De more u think u are stoping Biafra, De more it is moving higher. All hail BIAFRA.
Yusuf my lirrl boy, how are u? have u earen today? well u said u are ready to do anything #WITHINYOURPOWER but tis so unfortunate there’s nothing within ur power hahahaa
Comment:my name is bade I am an ijaw boy. am 4rom gbaramatu I am ready 2 die 4 d Niger delta republic. wit d last drop of my blood
Thanks a lot for this. I would humbly like to let the ones who always stupidly say that Igbos are coming to take the oil in the south with their Biafra agenda, that the igbos have oil in all their five southeast states: Anambra, Abia, Imo Ebonyi (Edda) and even in Enugu by Uzowani, Ehalumona, Ugwuoba, etc. With this said, I would like for every Biafran of the then eastern region to come forth boldly and support Biafra because it is our only hope for a better future for us and for our unborn children. Thanks! And all hail Biafra—the kingdom of God on earth!
I know some people might commit suicide because of this eye-opener but before they are about to do that I want them to bear in mind that we also have gold in Abia. The northern jihadists thought by refusing the mining of the oil in igboland that they would crush us economically but God almighty used their refusal to reserve the oil for the time Biafra would emerge. Oh! I think I will stop here cos I have revealed too much.
Comment:yusuf why die trying 2 stop biafra which u cannot. better die for arewa republik abi u de fear say hunger go kill u dia
Thanks a lot for this. I would humbly like to let the ones who always stupidly say that Igbos are coming to take the oil in the south with their Biafra agenda, that the igbos have oil in all their five southeast states: Anambra, Abia, Imo Ebonyi (Edda) and even in Enugu by Uzowani, Ehalumona, Ugwuoba, etc. With this said, I would like for every Biafran of the then eastern region to come forth boldly and support Biafra because it is our only hope for a better future for us and for our unborn children. Thanks! And all hail Biafra—the kingdom of God on earth!
I know some people might commit suicide because of this eye opener but before they are going about looking for the rope they will use I want them to bear in mind that we also have gold in Abia. The northern jihadist thought by refusing the mining of those oil in igboland that they would crush us economically but God almighty used their refusal to reserve them for the time Biafra would emerge. Oh! I think I will stop here cos I have revealed too much.
God bless Biafra Republic….. Enough is Enough to humans with great brains to b lead by COWS .GOATS n RAMS
Republic of Biafra has com to stay…..
Comment:my name is odinaka ejike am an igbo boy am 4rm imo state nd am ready 2 die 4 biafra wit d last drop of my blood.