$758m jackpot? This woman’s story should interest you

Having won $758 million (£590m), Mavis Wanczyk hit a Powerball jackpot and has already quit her job.

As reported by Metro UK, Wanczyk, 53, was with a friend when she found out she had bought the winning ticket from a convenience store in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Asked about the first thing she’s going to do with the money, the 53-year-old said: “The first thing I want to do is to sit back and relax, I had a pipe dream to retire early and that’s happened.”

Most importantly, she has called her place of work telling them she won’t be resuming again.

One reporter asked if she had plans to buy anything extravagant like a new car. Mavis explained that she had bought a car back in September and just wants to pay that off.

The store owner automatically gets $50,000 in prize money as well, and has committed that to charity.

It’s the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in US history, according to Powerball Product Group chair Charlie McIntyre.