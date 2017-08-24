[The Presidential Blog] Did Osinbajo really send this man to throw shade at Buhari?

Premium Times has just reported that the Vice President decried the enormous amount of money Nigerians spend on medical tourism in other countries at the commencement of a two-day national health dialogue organised by the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, PTCIJ, the Project for Advocacy in Child and Family Health, PACFaH, and the Project Pink Blue.

We reported earlier that Osinbajo spent the better part of today in Taraba commissioning State Projects with the Minister of Women Affairs. According to Premium Times, the Vice President was represented at the event by the director general, Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu.

Mr Osinbajo’s representative said that medical tourism has cost Nigeria billions of dollars and “we want to stop that trend because it is draining our reserves.”

And we all know who’s just returned from the United Kingdom after having spent 103 days on medical tourism. We know not the exact amount spent by the President on treating himself in the United Kingdom but there’s no denying that his trip alone will amount to a huge percentage of the billions of dollars Professor Osinbajo.

We await Laolu Akande‘s early morning disclaimer putting the words of Mr Okechukwu back in his mouth.