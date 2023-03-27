781 individuals arrested for electoral offenses during 2023 General Elections – Police

During the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) arrested over 700 offenders for violating electoral laws.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, revealed this on Monday during a meeting with Commissioners of Police from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as other senior officers.

The exact number of those arrested was disclosed by the IGP, who stated that it currently stands at 781. The IGP further provided detailed information regarding the arrests, indicating that there were 185 cases of electoral infractions recorded during the presidential election, with 203 arrests made. For the Governorship and State Assembly elections, the police chief stated that 304 electoral breaches were recorded and 578 offenders were arrested.

The IGP noted that the meeting with the Commissioners and other leaders within the force has become critical in the face of the threats to national security posed by some political actors who are attempting to undermine the peace of the country after the elections.

He condemned the action of these political actors who are engaged in ethnic profiling in advancing their interests, and urged Nigerians to rather strive towards unity.