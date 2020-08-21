9mobile launches landmark Mega Millions Promo to reward customers

Nigeria’s most customer-focused telecommunications company, 9mobile today announced the roll-out of a massive reward promotion for its customers through a campaign tagged Mega Millions Promo. This promo, designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily, will also give out smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Speaking on the vision behind the promo, the Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Mr. Alan Sinfield, emphasized that the promo was one of the company’s ways of supporting and giving back to Nigerians during the uncertain and challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

L-R: Godswill Nnaji, Manager Data Services; Phillips Oki, Chief Financial Officer; Chineze Amanfo, Lead, Public Relations and Acting Director, Marketing, Layi Onafowokan all of 9mobile at the launch of the 9mobile National Mega Millions Promo in Lagos on Tuesday August 18th

The promo is expected to help cushion the effects of the COVID-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic.

“We realize the challenges faced by Nigerians during this period, and we have designed this promo to help cushion the effects of the Covid-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic. This promo also demonstrates our philosophy that customers are at the core of our business, so we continue to prioritize them in our decisions. We have made sure that everyone is covered from new to existing customers, including customers who have not used their lines for some time; there is something exciting for everyone,” he said.

Describing the modalities of the promo, 9mobile’s Acting Director, Marketing, ‘Layi Onafowokan, said the Mega Millions Promo adopts a recharge and win mechanism.

L-R: Taiwo Embassey, Head Regional Sales 9mobile; Arise Oluwaseun Omobolanle, Smart Phone winner and Ehimare Omoike, Acting Director Customer Care 9mobile presenting the phone at the 9mobile National Mega Millions Promo Lagos presentation recently
L-R: Godwill Nnaji, Manager Data Services 9mobile; Sarah Bright, winner 1 million and Ehimare Omoike, Acting Director Customer Care 9mobile presenting the 1million Naira Cheque at the 9mobile National Mega Millions Promo Lagos presentation recently

“To participate, customers can simply recharge their lines with N200 or more to win a smartphone every hour or top-up N1000 and above to win the N1million daily prize. A cumulative recharge of N10, 000 over the 90 days duration of the promo qualifies customers for a chance to win the N10, 000,000 grand prize,” Onafowokan explained. “Participants can increase their chances of winning with rapid and frequent recharges. New customers will also get up to 100% data bonus for 12 months with free 1GB and N500 airtime,” he added.

Onafowokan maintained that 9mobile would ensure that the 90-day promotional engagement will be done with the utmost credibility, stating that the company has engaged the services of relevant authorities to supervise the draws and prize redemption to ensure transparency in line with regulatory standards.

