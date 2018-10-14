Abba Moro, Alao-Akala, Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel, Olisa Metuh, others on FG’s ban list

It was reported on Saturday, October 13, that 50 Nigerians had been barred from leaving the country as they were under investigation (and in court) for cases of corruption – most of the affected persons are currently facing trial for alleged corrupt practices in different courts.

A statement was released by Presidential spokesperson but did not include the 50 high-profile Nigerians. However, the list obtained by The Nation includes 13 former governors and 7 former ministers who have been barred from travelling out of the country under Executive Order 6 (EO6) issued by President Muhammadu Buhari.

See the list below —

Former governors:

Saminu Turaki (Jigawa)

(Jigawa) Murtala Nyako (Adamawa)

(Adamawa) Adebayo Alao-Akala (Oyo)

(Oyo) Gabriel Suswam (Benue)

(Benue) Rasheed Ladoja (Oyo)

(Oyo) Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia)

(Abia) Danjuma Goje (Gombe)

(Gombe) Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto)

(Sokoto) Muazu Babangida Aliyu (Niger)

(Niger) Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu)

(Enugu) Sule Lamido (Jigawa)

(Jigawa) Gbenga Daniel (Ogun) and

(Ogun) and Ibrahim Shehu Shema (Katsina).

Former ministers:

Nenadi Usman

Bashir Yuguda

Jumoke Akinjide

Bala Mohammed

Abba Moro

Femi Fani-Kayode and

and Ahmadu Fintiri.

Others include:

Air Marshal Alex Badeh , (former Chief of Defence Staff)

, (former Chief of Defence Staff) Vice Admiral A. D. Jibrin (former Chief of Naval Staff)

(former Chief of Naval Staff) Air Marshal Mohammed Dikko Umar (former Chief of Air Staff)

(former Chief of Air Staff) Sunday Ehindero (former Inspector-General of Police)

(former Inspector-General of Police) Air Marshal Adesola Amosu (former Chief of Air Staff)

(former Chief of Air Staff) High Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Chairman Emeritus of AIT/ Raypower)

(Chairman Emeritus of AIT/ Raypower) Waripamowei Dudafa (a former Special Assistant -Domestic- to former President Goodluck Jonathan)

(a former Special Assistant -Domestic- to former President Goodluck Jonathan) Justice Innocent Umezulike (former Chief Judge of Enugu)

(former Chief Judge of Enugu) Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia (former judge of the Federal High Court)

(former judge of the Federal High Court) Olisa Metuh (former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party)

(former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party) Chief Jide Omokore

Ricky Tarfa and

and Dele Belgore (SAN).

The list was generated from cases and proceedings filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Nigeria Police, and 17 other agencies.

The document indicated that many of those affected had earlier been placed on similar legal restrictions by the courts and security agencies including restriction of movement, seizure of passport, temporary forfeiture of assets, freezing of accounts and others.