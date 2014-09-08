Abuja gets Solar powered filling station

by James Sambo

Solynta Energy, a UK registered Solar Energy Company, has launched Abuja’s first solar-powered filling station in Nigeria.

The filling station, Bakka Oil, located along the Lokoja Expressway in Gwagwalada, is only the 2nd ever fully solar powered Filling Station in West Africa. The first of which is Total filling station on Mobolaji Bank- Anthony way, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking about the project, Alh. Abdulrahaman Mohammed, MD of Bakka Oil Nigeria Limited said, “the installation of the Solar Power System has been a great fillip for the Filling Station, as it has lead to a significant reduction in the cost of power, and has made the working environment far better for staff and customers alike.

The noise and fumes from the generator, previously a constant problem has been eliminated completely. ‘Going Solar’ has proved to be a tremendous investment for us, both financially and environmentally.”

The 15 pump Filling Station, which is installed with a 20KWp Solar Power System includes 80 high quality 250 watt mono-crystalline solar panels which are mounted on the roof of the Filling Station. The low maintenance and reliable system makes use of sunlight to save cost and energy.

Also speaking on the new development, Uvie Ugono, Founder & CEO of Solynta Energy stated that the successful installation was just the beginning in transforming Nigeria into the world’s number one Solar Energy country, with a target of 5 million roof mounted PV Solar Power Systems by 2020 across homes and businesses.