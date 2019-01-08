Article

Access Bank/Diamond Bank Merger: Customers now have access to the largest ATM network in Nigeria

Have you ever had to withdraw less than initially planned because of ATM charges on withdrawals from other banks? How does it feel to know that this is less likely to happen if you are an Access Bank or Diamond Bank customer?

What this means is that Access Bank and Diamond Bank customers will have access to over 3,100 ATMs within the country free of charge. Simply walk to any of the banks’ numerous machines and carry out your transaction hitch-free and without any charges.

When you heard that Access Bank was coming closer to you than ever before with more mind-blowing services in 2019, every single word of it was true.  Enjoy wider reach and integrated access all over Nigeria. Stay connected and catch up on other amazing packages from the Bank on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

