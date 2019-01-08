Article

Please make us understand why Toyin Abraham is planning on turning ‘Alakada’ into a sitcom

You have read the headline, but for clarity sake, Toyin Abraham is planning on turning her movie Alakada into a sitcom. We are not doomed just yet, the actress-cum-producer can decide to change her mind and discard the idea. But I have a feeling this will inevitably be the case and we have to prepare ourselves for the worst. How Alakada managed to evolve into a mini-franchise is a little perplexing. The first volume was out in 2009, a modest Yoruba comedy film that introduced Abraham into the world of filmmaking and appealed to audiences who appreciate low-brow humour.

A story about Yetunde Animashaun, played Abraham, a young girl from a poor family background with no self-esteem and had to make up stories in order to fit into the crowd, offered a sequel in 2013. And in 2017, tried to crossover into English Nollywood with the pop-cultural reference of Big Brother Naija which the movie used as an anchor – a star-driven spectacle that felt laboured, messy, and over-the-top. But we are still standing, existing, alive and breathing. This is not a smear campaign on Abraham. She has, quite seamlessly, perfected a unique kind of comedy subgenre from hybridising the ghetto and the urban cool.

Her 2018 film The Ghost and the Tout is a solid thesis on this, trying to straddle audiences along on both side of the divide. That said, it’s easy to see why Abraham is turning Alakada into a sitcom. The movie was reportedly a box office success and joins a couple of Nollywood properties being turned into television series. But what is the Alakada sitcom going to offer that the movie didn’t? This is a pertinent question, given that Abraham’s movies are beginning to feel hackneyed and formulaic. The comedy genre is still Nollywood’s cash cow but cinema-ready comedies are one-dimensional. Throw a handful of familiar stars and release a trailer full of zingers, and you have yourself a comedy.

Undoubtedly, Alakada will find a platform to be aired. Audiences and fans of the actress will be ready. And Abraham knows this.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 7, 2019

Here’s your first look at Idris Elba in new Netflix comedy series ”Turn Up Charlie”

2018 had Idris Elba securing the bag, from still being involved in the British crime drama Luther and Marvel’s Avengers: ...

Bernard Dayo January 4, 2019

Nigerian women are scorching the internet with their tweets on R. Kelly and we are here for it

The internet is buzzing right now and R. Kelly is responsible. In a shocking Lifetime six-part docuseries that premiered yesterday ...

Bernard Dayo January 2, 2019

‘Game of Thrones’ returns this year and the Nigerian internet has never been this ecstatic

Finally, finally, it’s 2019 and HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones makes a final comeback after its seventh season wrapped ...

Editor January 1, 2019

Coco Anetor-Sokei: I AM Story

Coco Anetor-Sokei is the reason I was motivated to do this project. My beautiful best girl is different. Being my ...

Bernard Dayo December 22, 2018

The internet is melting with joy as Funke Akindele welcomes twins with husband JJC Skillz

2018 has ended on a bountiful note for Funke Akindele as the actress is now a mother for the first ...

Bernard Dayo December 22, 2018

Mo Abudu appointed as director of International Academy of Television, Arts & Sciences

In another big swing for media mogul and EbonyLife boss Mo Abudu, the International Academy of Television, Arts & Sciences ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail