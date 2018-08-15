Access Bank leads on customer intimacy with WhatsApp customer service

Access Bank deepened its commitment towards providing easy banking experience to customers by leveraging the pervasive WhatsApp social media platform to bring its Banking Relationship Managers closer to its customers.

Customers can now use the Bank’s market leading and feature rich Mobile App, Access Mobile, available on IOS and Android platforms, to effortlessly engage their Relationship Manager in the provision of customised and responsive banking services, using the WhatsApp messaging platform.

The service, which is first of its kind in the Nigerian Banking Sector and launched in April 2018, according to Access Bank GMD/CEO, Herbert Wigwe is in line with its vision to change the face of banking on the continent by leveraging innovation and technology, while ensuring that customers are provided with the opportunity to enjoy ease of access and engagement in their banking transactions and maximise their financial opportunities.

He stressed that the three core values – speed, service, and security – upon which the Bank remains steadfast, requires a high level of innovation and thought leadership which again is demonstrated with this WhatsApp feature.

“Driving customer intimacy and providing engaging and convenient access to financial services across all channels remain a key focus area for us and we will continue to drive and implement solutions to provide a best in class service for our customers”, Wigwe stated.

The WhatsApp banking tool for reaching Access Bank’s Relationship Officers is the latest in the series of innovative features championed by Access Bank.

Several of these efforts, especially in the areas of customer experience, personal banking and sustainability have fetched recognitions and awards from local and international platforms, the most recent being the Karlsruhe and Euromoney awards.

 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsored August 14, 2018

‘Live your Dream’ Campaign inspired by David Wej features TV Presenter and Producer, Tosin Odunfa

Television presenter and producer, Tosin Odunfa has joined the league of icons featured on the ‘Live Your Dream’ campaign inspired by Nigerian style power ...

Sponsored August 14, 2018

Access Bank raises N800m in support of vulnerable children

The game of Polo to an average Nigerian may be nothing more than a group of men riding on a ...

Sponsored August 14, 2018

Infinix Mobility unveils Africa’s first notch screen smartphone with A.I Selfie camera

  Premier smartphone brand, Infinix Mobility has just unveiled Africa’s first and biggest notch screen smartphone with A.I Selfie camera ...

Sponsored August 12, 2018

1,000 youth join Access Bank to celebrate International Youth Day

To celebrate International Youth Day, Access Bank hosted students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to an educational forum cum ...

Sponsored August 12, 2018

Nigeria’s New Tribe: The Future Awards Africa announces 2018 nominations

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), Nigeria’s foremost youth awards, has announced its call for nominations for the 2018 edition. Building ...

Sponsored August 12, 2018

Facebook announces news authorization for pages

Facebook has announced a news authorization process for pages on its platform in order to make it harder to administer ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail