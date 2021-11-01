Access Bank partners LSETF to kickstart grassroots engagement for the W Initiative Loan Scheme

Access Bank, through the W Initiative, is committed to inspiring, connecting, and empowering women. In 2019, the LSETF W Initiative Loan – a matching fund-financing option for female MSMEs in Lagos was launched in partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund

As a way of increasing awareness and bridging the information gap, The Access Bank’s W Initiative and the LSETF teams have commenced a series of grassroots engagement sessions across Lagos to sensitise businesswomen resident in Lagos on the availability of the facility, the processes as well as requirements involved. The first and second sessions were held at Balogun Market and Alimosho L.G.A respectively.

While opening the session, The Group Head of the W Initiative, Abiodun Olubitan, said that “the W initiative is a one-stop-shop for women. Over the years, we have ensured we serve three different cadres of women – women professionals, women in business, and women at home. Specifically, we are talking about women entrepreneurs today and we aim to not only provide funding to these women but also capacity building to enable them develop skills and help grow their business.”

She further noted that “Many women lack access to funding which hinders them from scaling their businesses. This challenge has deepened with the impact of the pandemic on businesses and the economy. Our response to this plight is to make available the LSETF W Initiative Loan which is rightly positioned to enable female entrepreneurs to move their businesses to the next level with ease at a highly competitive rate of 10 percent per annum. It requires no collateral, and can be repaid between 12 – 24 months”.

It is believed that this partnership will further reiterate Access Bank’s commitment to empowering female entrepreneurs across Nigeria and Africa at large by providing affordable financing to female MSMEs in the State to increase their productivity and enable them to expand in such a way that it leads to job creation.

