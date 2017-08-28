[The Activism Blog] Group raises alarm about increasing Sickle Cell Disease

A non-governmental organization, the Sickle Cell Support Society of Nigeria (SCSSN) has raised alarm about the increasing number of people suffering from sickle cell disease in Nigeria.

The organization stated this during a three-day conference organised by the sickle cell support society of Nigeria, in partnership with Pfizer in Enugu with the theme: ‘Reducing the burden of sickle cell disease in our communities’.

They noted that the disease is now a major public health challenge in Nigeria and apart from those directly affected, 25 per cent of Nigerians are carrying the gene.

It said it has become imperative for major stakeholders, especially the government to tackle the disease through very coordinated strategy that will reduce its prevalence.

The organization also called on the government to support the sickle cell society in order to reduce the burden of the disease in the communities, as over 1,500 children are born every year with the disease.