Transgender ban: Donald Trump slammed with 2 lawsuits

U.S. President Donald Trump was sued twice on Monday over his decision to ban transgender soldiers from the U.S. military.

The suits by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), filed in federal courts in Baltimore and Seattle, claim Trump’s plan violates the Equal Protection clause of the Constitution.

Highlights:

The court should bar the enforcement of the ban – which prevents transgender service men from being discharged, blocked from promotion or denied medical care.

The ACLU said the ban, “reflecting a desire to placate legislators and advisers who bear animus and moral disapproval toward men and women who are transgender.”

The Maryland suit was assigned to U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis, an appointee of President George H. W. Bush. The Seattle case hasn’t been assigned yet. No hearings have been scheduled.

The HRC, a gay-rights group, said in its complaint that Trump’s policy was “unsupported by any compelling, important, or even rational justification.”

The tweets banning transgenders: