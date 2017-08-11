AGF asks Customs’ boss to obey court order

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has directed the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), to obey the Supreme Court’s order asking him to reinstate the retired Comptroller, Abdullahi Gusau, Punch reports.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, in his judgment, had ordered the Customs boss to reinstate Gusau, who was wrongfully sacked.

Gusau had then approached the high court. The judgment did not, however, go in his favour.

Dissatisfied, he proceeded to the Court of Appeal which ordered his reinstatement, a ruling that was affirmed by the Supreme Court in April.

The appellate court ordered the NCS to re-absorb Gusau and retain his position as comptroller, pay all his benefits and accord him his promotions.

Gusau was promoted to the rank of a Comptroller on January 1, 2000. He was retired on December 21, 2009.