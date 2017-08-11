Monies allegedly stolen by Diezani could fund 6 world-class airports, group says

The Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) on Thursday in Abuja said the funds allegedly looted by the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke could fund infrastructural development, among others in the country.

A statement by its Chairman, Austin Braimoh and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, said part of the ‘loot’ could be used to build six world-class airports in each geo-political zones.

Also, that the recovered loot was enough to have funded agricultural projects that would have generated employment for Nigerian youth.

The BMSG added that the N47.2 billion and 487.5 million dollars in cash and property traced to Alison-Madueke by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were also enough to complete the Lagos-Kano and Lagos-Calabar rail lines.

According to it, these funds, some yet discovered, were hidden in foreign accounts and has forced the Nigerian economy to suffer instant depression.

It stated that all concerned Nigerians should join the fight against mismanagement of public funds, so as the end the menace.

“This synergy is necessary so as to fight the art of looting and other forms of mismanagement in government.’’